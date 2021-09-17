Market sentiment is mixed, as investors don’t know what to do with the latest economic data and their Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations these days. Released yesterday, the US retail sales data surprised with an unexpected 0.7% rise in August versus a 0.8% decline penciled in. Stronger than expected data seemed to have fueled Fed tapering expectations rather than the bulls’ appetite.

Ford gained, as well, on high demand for its F-150 truck, while Palantir jumped 6% on successfully teaming up with Wejo.

AMC Entertainment couldn’t convince investors that accepting cryptocurrencies would add value to its business in the future.

Meanwhile, cryptocurrencies remain on track for further gains this weekend, as Bitcoin should be further backed by a recent golden cross formation.