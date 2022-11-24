Investors were waiting for the November FOMC meeting minutes to clarify whether the committee would cut the pace of rate hikes. The minutes confirmed these expectations, but as they were primarily priced in, we did not see a strong reaction immediately after publication.
While remaining concerned about high inflation and the need for further rate hikes, the signals from the minutes further strengthened expectations that the next rate hike is likely (76% by CME's FedWatch estimate) to be 50 points.
Despite speculators' very measured reaction, this signal's importance should not be underestimated as it helps the market to move up after a lull, as seen in the charts of the major benchmark US markets.
The S&P500 index moved up towards the local highs set on November 15. The S&P500 futures at the time of writing are testing the 200-day moving average, a significant indicator of the long-term trend from which the stock has reversed to a decline since April. A consolidation above 4050 would be a crucial bullish victory signal, capable of setting the tone for stocks through Christmas.
The Dow Jones 30, the top performer against the S&P500 and Nasdaq100, has been trading above its 200-day average for a fortnight and is now rewriting the highs from April, having broken above the August peak, which is a significant signal of a trend change. Moreover, it is now 19.9% above the lows set on October 3, flirting with the formal end of the bear market.
The EURUSD broke above 1.0400 early on Thursday, climbed above the 200 SMA and is also trying to show a break of the downtrend. Fixing the pair above that level by the end of the week, or better yet, the month could further fuel the influx of speculative capital with a position bet on a further bounce.
Separate from the tech analysis signals, we also pointed out yesterday that the US labour market is probably already losing jobs. Suppose this trend is confirmed in the official monthly report next Friday. In that case, the Fed's confidence that the committee can raise rates above 5% and hold them at that level for an "extended period" will be in question as job cuts, if they become a trend, guarantee an economic slowdown during the quarter.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0400 after German IFO data Premium
EUR/USD retreated modestly from the nine-day high it touched near 1.0450 but managed to stay in positive territory above 1.0400. The data from Germany showed that IFO Business Climate Index improved to 86.3 in November from 84.5 in October, helping the Euro hold its ground. US stock and bond markets will be closed due to the Thanksgiving Day holiday.
GBP/USD clings to gains around 1.2100 on softer US Dollar
GBP/USD is cheering broad US Dollar weakness to hold onto gains around 1.2100. Brexit pessimism, mixed UK PMIs probe the upside momentum during Thanksgiving holiday in the US. Dovish Fed minutes and downbeat US statistics weigh down on the dollar.
Gold advances toward $1,760 amid US Dollar weakness
Gold price is holding higher ground, heading toward $ 1,760 in the European session. Market sentiment remains positive amid hopes of smaller Fed rate hikes and more stimulus from China. Thin trading conditions to extend on Thanksgiving Day holiday.
Turkey comes after former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried over fraud allegations
FTX exchange is now under the watchful eyes of Turkey’s authorities, as revealed by the country’s finance minister on November 23. The bankrupt exchange, FTX, has been at the center of regulatory oversight from multiple countries after filing for bankruptcy on November 11.
The bad news is good news trade
Market conditions will thin out dramatically from now through the end of the week on account of the US Thanksgiving holiday break. As things stand, it’s been a softer batch of US economic data and some dovish Fed speak that have driven a lot of the flow this week.