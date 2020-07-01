- Background and views of June 10 Projection Materials and economy of most interest.
- Powell testimony in Congress on Tuesday was optimistic though cautions on pandemic.
- GDP is projected to contract 6.5% this year, expand 5% in 2021, 3.5% in 2022.
- Minutes unlikely to supplant Powell’s recent Congressional information.
In the fast moving world of the coronavirus the minutes of the last FOMC meeting have already been supplanted by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s Congressional testimony.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Mr. Powell spoke and answered questions at the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday in their quarterly appearance as required by the CARES Act, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
Mr. Powell stressed that control of the pandemic was of the greatest importance if the US was to recover from its steepest economic contraction in history.
“We have entered an important new phase and have done so sooner than expected,” he told the committee. “The path forward for the economy is extraordinarily uncertain and will depend in large part on our success in containing the virus,” he noted. “A full recovery is unlikely until people are confident that it is safe to re-engage in a broad range of activities.”
Projection Materials
The Fed formulates and releases its Projection Materials four times a year, March, June, September and December. The scheduled March 18 issue and the meeting itself was cancelled as the FOMC met twice earlier that month on March 3 and 15 to institute its emergency pandemic response. The minutes of those two meeting were released on April 8.
The materials from the June 9-10 meeting were the first to include the economic damage from the coronavirus shutdown. The Fed forecast that the US economy will contract 6.5% this year and expand 5% in 2021. Unemployment is expected to be 9.3% in December. It was 13.3% in May and is predicted to drop to 12.3% in June. Core PCE inflation will be 1% this year 1.5% in 2021 and 1.7% in 2022.
In perhaps the most surprising assessment the fed funds rate is expected to remain unchanged until through the end of 2022.
With the fed funds rate expected to be static for more than two-and-a-half years the discussions and views around the economic projections will be the main market interest but with little new information expected.
After Mr. Powell’s multiple recent appearance in Congress, all more up to date and pertinent than the materials, it would be a surprise if the minutes are anything more than historical value.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY extends the drop below 108.00 as risk sentiment sours
Amid risk-off sentiment seeping back into Asia, USD/JPY is extending its drop below 108.00. The spot tracks the renewed weakness in the Japanese stocks and S&P 500 futures, as coronavirus fears resurface and sour the market mood.
Gold: Two steps away from key $1800 level
Following a robust end to the second quarter, Gold keeps its shine starting out the third quarter, trading close to the highest level since October 2010. A test of the key $1800 mark looks inevitable, as Gold futures on Comex have already scaled that level.
AUD/USD keeps gains above 0.6900 on China Caixin PMI big beat
AUD/USD holds the higher ground above 0.6900 after Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI bettered estimates. Although the further upside appears elusive, as the S&P 500 futures have turned negative amid growing coronavirus concerns.
WTI: Recedes from $40.00 following Tuesday’s Hanging Man candle
WTI eases from one week high after flashing a bearish candlestick the previous day. The black gold’s recent weakness justifies Tuesday’s bearish candlestick formation on the daily chart.
FX: Quiet end to Q2 as Q3 uncertainty looms
As the second quarter draws to a close, we reflect on the gains in equities and currencies. While the COVID-19 pandemic scarred the markets at the end of the first quarter, recovery was the primary theme of Q2.