Will central banks get a helping hand from fiscal policy as talk of deficit spending gains momentum? Chatter of govt stimulus from Germany and now talk of tax cuts from the White House are making the rounds. The Washington Post reported that the White House may push for a temporary cut in the 6.2% Federal payroll tax. Trump backed the idea today. GBP was the 2nd strongest currency of the day (behind CHF) after German Chancellor Merkel said the EU would consider practical solutions regarding the post-Brexit bakcstop. EURGBP dropped back near session lows but GBPUSD clinged near the highs. Below is the English and Arabic videos combined in one video, highlighting yesterday's Premium trade.
Both reports from Berlin and Washington highlight the conditional nature of the promises. Both are framed as options governments would only consider in the event of intensifying economic weakness. The trouble with the US report is that it would need to get through Democrat-controlled House without having to give up something the Republican-controlled Senate would agree to.
Ashraf predicted two weeks ago in this tweet that below tax cuts would resurface from the White House.
In other news (or more of the same), Trump stepped up criticism of the Fed once again, calling for 100 basis points of easing and fresh QE. That chatter is increasingly falling flat in the markets but it highlights the risks for the Fed, including the risks around the FOMC Minutes on Wednesday.
Fed dissenter Eric Rosengren appeared on TV Tuesday and reiterated that he wasn't prepared to ease further because the FOMC is currently on track to meet its objectives. That said, he also indicated he would be willing to switch to cuts if a foreign slowdown was causing enough domestic weakness to significantly weaken his forecast for 2% US growth.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with 1.1100 as the dollar loses steam
The EUR/USD pair bounced from a daily low of 1.1065, as demand for the greenback receded during US trading hours. Upside caped for the shared currency amid fears of a German recession, Italian political turmoil.
GBP/USD losses upside momentum at the start of the key day
While optimism surrounding soft Brexit helped the GBP/USD pair to rise on the previous day, the Cable retraces to 1.2165 amid initial Wednesday morning in Asia. The UK PM’s visit to Germany will be closely observed.
USD/JPY: Dollar's progress stalls on softer US yields and weakness in stocks
The USD/JPY snapped a three-day winning streak on Tuesday with a bearish engulfing candle, as the US treasury yields fell. Notably, the US two-year Treasury yields dropped from 1.52% to 1.49% on Tuesday and the benchmark 10-year yield from 1.59% to 1.55%.
FOMC Minutes July 30-31 Meeting Preview: The Fed vs the markets
The Federal Reserve policy that switched to neutral in January completed the circle last month with first decrease in the base rate in more than a decade from a 2.50% upper target to 2.25%. Markets expect a second cut at the September 18th FOMC
Gold: Bulls cheer pullback from 10-day EMA
Following its successful bounce off 10-day exponential moving average (EMA), Gold takes the bids to $1507 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The yellow metal now heads to Friday’s high around $1528 ahead of questioning the monthly top surrounding $1535.