-
Russia-Ukraine War has a big negative impact on Finnish economy, which is the most exposed Nordic country measured by value of foreign trade.
-
Finnish companies have already begun to adapt to a situation where Russia as a market is insignificant. Material sourcing flows elsewhere and some production will be transferred from Russia to Finland.
-
We see downside risks to our 2022 GDP forecast of 2.8% of 0.5-1.0pp, but uncertainty is large. Exports are hit and higher inflation slows down recovery in consumption.
-
Finland shares a long border with Russia. Geopolitical risk is apparent, but we see only a small risk of military escalation on Finnish border. NATO membership has become a more popular option in surveys.
The Russia-Ukraine War has a big impact on the Finnish economy, which is the most exposed Nordic country measured by value of foreign trade. Russia was Finland's fifth largest export market in terms of the value of goods exports in 2021. Russia's role in imports has been even greater, especially due to the import of oil and natural gas. Russia has played an even bigger role in the past, but its importance shrank significantly after the occupation of Crimea in 2014. The economic connections between the countries are significant in other ways as well, as many Finnish companies operate in Russia and Russian tourism has been a big source of revenue for the Finnish travel industry and retail trade. However, these connections have also declined in recent years, with many companies closing down in Russia. Ukraine's direct importance to the Finnish economy is small, but the war has indirect effects trough global markets in raw materials such as grains. Inflation will be higher for longer also in Finland.
Finnish companies have already started replacing Russian material with other sources. Urals crude oil is being replaced with North Sea Brent. Russian timber is being replaced by domestic sources. In both examples companies continue to operate, but with higher costs and possibly lower profit margin. On the other hand, prices for sawn materials may rise without Russian competition. The degree of adaptation is more challenging for companies that have significant production or other operations in Russia or Ukraine. Several factories in Russia have been closed already, also without a pressure from sanctions. In some cases, these closures are permanent and may imply additional investments in Finland or somewhere else in the West. Accelerated implementation of renewable energy and other energy related projects, attention to defense spending as well as investment into civil crisis preparedness could boost investment. On the other hand, uncertainty and political considerations could put some commercial investment plans on hold. This applies for example to the Hanhikivi nuclear power plant, which is based on a Russian reactor and is one third owned by a Finnish subsidiary of Russia’s Rosatom.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains under constant selling pressure near 1.0900
EUR/USD extended its daily slide and touched its weakest level in 22 months below 1.0900. The broad-based dollar strength continues to weigh heavily on the pair after the February jobs report showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 678,000, beating the market forecast of 400,000 by a wide margin.
GBP/USD pushes lower toward 1.3200 on upbeat US NFP data
GBP/USD stays on the back foot in the American session on Friday and pushes lower toward 1.3200. The US Dollar Index is up more than 1% on the day after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics' monthly report revealed that Nonfarm Payrolls increased by 678,000 in February, vs 400,000 expected.
Gold clings to modest gains after NFP, stays below $1,950
Gold edges slightly lower after testing $1,950 on Friday but manages to stay afloat in positive territory above $1,940. The impressive February jobs report from the US allowed Treasury bond yields to recover modestly, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Shiba Inu price under selling pressure could revisit $0.000020
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIBA could be heading next. Subscribe to our YouTube channel, follow us on Twitter @FXScrypto and join our Telegram channel.
CEO reverses price hikes, but stock still set to break $50
Rivian (RIVN) stock remains highly volatile, one of its defining features, as it whipsawed around on Thursday with some conflicting news. The stock though still was weak and closed nearly 5% lower on Thursday at $50.91.