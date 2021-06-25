Highlights
1. EBA issues a report on ESG risks for credit institutions and investment firms.
2. EC, ECB Banking supervision, EBA, and ESMA issued a joint statement to cease all LIBOR settings.
3. ECB extends leverage ratio relief for banks until March 2022.
4. SRB issues approach for notifying impracticability of bail-in recognition clauses (CRoB) in contracts.
5. EBA consults on technical standards on credit risk adjustments.
Europe
EBA issues a report on ESG risks for credit institutions and investment firms
Among other things, it proposes a phase-in approach to further enhance the SREP. EBA sees a need to extend the time horizon of institutions’ business models, applying at least a 10-year horizon.
EC, ECB Banking supervision, EBA, and ESMA issued a joint statement to cease all LIBOR settings
They strongly encourage market participants to reduce their exposures to all LIBOR rates and stop using them on new contracts as soon as practicable and by Dec 31, 2021, at the latest.
ECB extends leverage ratio relief for banks until March 2022
The measure allows banks to exclude central banks’ exposures from the leverage ratio due to exceptional macroeconomic circumstances.
SRB issues approach for notifying impracticability of bail-in recognition clauses (CRoB) in contracts
Banks are required to include bail-in recognition clauses in relevant contracts under third-country law to ensure that the liabilities under these contracts can be bailed in (written down or converted) in the event of resolution.
EBA consults on technical standards on credit risk adjustments
Amends RTS to calculate defaulted exposures under the standard approach. This update is necessary to ensure that the prudential framework does not disincentivize the sale of NPLs. Deadline: Sep 24, 2021.
EBA issues a report on the monitoring of AT1 instruments
The report updates: i) amendments to the CRR2; ii) monitoring of the implementation of EBA’s Opinion on legacy instruments; and iii) observations on new market trends, such as ESG-linked capital instruments.
EBA issues a report on the treatment of third-country branches (TCB) of credit institutions
Illustrates the results of a stock-taking exercise conducted with competent authorities about their national regulatory law and supervisory practices and a mapping of the TCBs established in the Member States.
ECB takes over supervision of systematic investment firms
Announces that from Jun 26, 2021, they will start directly supervising investment firms with bank-like risks and over €30 billion assets. These investment firms must apply for a banking license too.
EBA consults on amending ITS for reporting on securitization, asset encumbrance, and G-SIIs
It proposes to streamline asset encumbrance reporting for small and non-complex institutions and to include relevant standalone entities in the scope of G-SIIs reporting obligation. Deadline: Sept 23, 2021.
ESMA issues report on the supervisory fees charged to credit rating agencies (CRAs)
It proposes to charge a fixed registration fee and an annual supervisory fee depending on the CRA’s annual revenues to meet the regulatory obligation whilst remaining proportionate to the revenues of the firms.
EIOPA publishes discussion paper on stress testing for IORPs
It introduces relevant analytical tools to make more efficient both the IORP’s stress test exercises and the national competent authorities and EIOPA results validation. Deadline: Sept 22, 2021.
EIOPA publishes annual report 2020
Sets out its achievements related to COVID-19, consumer protection, insurance supervision, and remarking the progress made in the finalization of the Pan-European Pension product, digital technology, and sustainable finance.
EIOPA publishes report on artificial intelligence governance principles
It sets out artificial intelligence (AI) governance principles for an ethical and trustworthy AI in the European insurance sector. It highlights the proliferation of AI in insurance.
