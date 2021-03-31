Highlights

1. SRB issues guidance on bail-in for international debt securities.

2. ESAs issue a joint opinion and Q&As on securitisation regulation.

3. European Commission adopts an RTS on the calibration of MREL.

4. BdE issues a consultation on draft circular on the definition of reference interest rate based on the €STR.

5. US Agencies consult on financial institutions' use of artificial intelligence.

EUROPE

SRB issues guidance on bail-in for international debt securities

It focuses on elements to consider for the bail-in operationalisation in respect of international bearer debt securities issued by and safekept in the International Central Securities Depositories (ICSDs). It should be considered as part of the resolvability preparations and the development of bail-in playbooks.

ESAs issue joint opinion and Q&As on Securitisation Regulation (SECR)

Q&As and joint opinion to foster common supervisory approaches and practices in the application of the SECR, to promote cross-sectoral consistency and facilitate the understanding of certain provisions in cases where third-country entities become parties to a securitisation.

EC adopts RTS on the calibration of MREL

Focuses on the estimation of additional own funds and combined buffer requirements to calibrate MREL when the resolution and the prudential groups are significantly different. Entry into force: 20 days after publication in OJEU.

ESMA issues statement on corporate disclosures for UK issuers after Brexit

Seeks to ensure a common supervisory approach by NCAs on the application of the accounting frameworks used by UK issuers for consolidated and individual financial statements.

ESMA publishes report on post implementation of IFRS 10, 11 and 12

Includes recommendations on how issuers can improve the application of the standards and transparency of their disclosures, as well as its response to IASB request for information over those standards.

ESMA issues advice to the European Commision on sanctions under MIFID II/MIFIR

Addresses the application of administrative and criminal sanctions, and particularly the need to further harmonise the administrative sanctions set out for infringements of MiFID II/MiFIR requirements.

ESMA updates the validation rules for trade repositories under EMIR

From Apr 30, 2021 trade repositories should not reject derivatives reports where the field “Variation margin received” is left blank for derivatives that are reported by the reporting counterparty as “Uncollateralised”.

