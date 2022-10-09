Weekly forecast (October 3 – 7, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 178,350, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 183,900.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 178,350, which will be followed by reaching support level 170,850.

Monthly forecast, October 2022

