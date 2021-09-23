- Fed leaves fed funds rate, bond program unchanged as widely expected.
- Federal Reserve Chair Jreome Powell promises a taper “soon” but declines to say when.
- Market interest rates will likely rise long before the Fed begins a fed funds cycle.
- Economic projections indicate slower growth, higher inflation and a rate hike in 2022.
The Federal Reserve held the base rate near zero, lowered its growth estimates and predicted higher inflation, but it was Chair Powell’s insistence that a taper is coming that garnered the market attention.
These developments of the September Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting were largely foreseen through the official statement added a phrase making the prospective bond taper bank policy.
“ If [economic] progress continues broadly as expected, the Committee judges that a moderation in the pace of asset purchases may soon be warranted,” said the
Mr. Powell noted several times in his news conference that the time for the withdrawal of monetary policy support of the US economy is approaching.
"Many on the committee feel that substantial further progress test for employment has been met. Others feel it's close. They want to see a little more progress. There is a range of perspectives. I guess my own view would be the substantial furthered progress test for employment is all but met."
Treasury yields and fed funds
The Fed chair struck another theme that has been a constant as the central bank has worked to prepare markets for the inevitable end of the monthly purchase of $120 billion of Treasuries and asset-backed mortgages.
Bank officials have insisted that beginning the taper is not, in Mr. Powell’s words, a “direct signal” for a rate hike.
While that may be true, once the announcement is made with the start date and amount of the taper, it is very likely that the Treasury yields will move higher. As Treasury yields climb so will commercial interest rates.
Mr. Powell noted that the criteria for raising the fed funds rate are very different than for ending the emergency policy accomodation for the pandemic. That does not change the fact that the economic impact of higher rate will be felt long before the Fed hikes its official base rate.
Projection Materials
The Fed’s quarterly predictions for the economy reflected the changes in the US since the last set in June.
Economic growth is now expected to be 5.9% this year, down from 7.0% in the June materials. Inflation is higher with overall Personal Consumption Prices (PCE) at 4.2% for 2021, up from 3.4% last time. Core PCE rises to 3.7% for the year from 3.0%. Finally unemployment is predicted to fall more slowly, ending the year at 4.8% instead of 4.5%.
The growth figures acknowledge the slowing economy. The Atlanta Fed GDPNow model has the expansion at 3.7% annualized in the third quarter.
Inflation is the most problematic for the Fed’s own assertions that US price increases will moderate back towards the bank’s 2% target.
In March, the members expected headline PCE inflation to be 2.4% for the year and core to be 2.2%. In just six months those projections have jumped nearly 60%.
Fed officials were making the same confident predictions in January that they are making now.
With prices on the production side continuing to rise at a rapid rate, the Producer Price Index was 8.3% in July and labor shortages showing no signs of diminishing, there are many reasons to believe that the central bank is again underestimating the change in inflationary expectations driving American price increases.
The forecast for the first fed funds increase moved, just barely, into 2022. Nine of the 18 Fed members contributing their views expected the Fed to hike rates next year.
Market response
The dollar fell after the FOMC release as markets initially responded to the lack of a tapering date.
Mr. Powell’s repeated insistence in the press conference that the taper is the next policy change, and that the economy is ready, combined with the specific advance of a fed funds hike in 2022, brought traders to a different view.
By Wednesday’s close the greenback was ahead in every major pair except the aussie, kiwi and the Canadian dollar, which gained on the news reports that China’s Evergrande Property would make its scheduled bond payments on Thursday. .
The EUR/USD finished at 1.1688, its first close below 1.1700 since August 19 and for only the second time since November 2 , 2020. The USD/JPY finished at 109.78, up 55 points.
Equities shed some of their pre-FOMC gains but closed with the three major New York averages up about 1%.
Treasury yields were slightly lower with the 10-year losing 3 basis points to 1.302% and the 2-year downless than a point to 0.236%.
10-year Treasury yield
CNBC
Conclusion
Mr. Powell achieved his goal. The taper has moved closer but Treasury rates did not soar and equities did not panic.
It remains to be seen how long the Fed Chair can keep this verbal prestidigitation intact.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears struggle below 1.1700 amid oversold RSI
EUR/USD bears take a breather around fresh monthly low. Euro seesaws around the monthly low near 1.1690 amid a sluggish start to Thursday’s Asian session. The currency major pair struggles to extend the Fed-led fall as RSI conditions turn oversold.
GBP/USD: Bears brace for July low ahead of BOE
GBP/USD bears keep controls around 1.3620 amid the initial Asian session on the Super Thursday, after refreshing the monthly low with 1.3609 due to the Fed tapering before a few hours. The cable pair’s recent fall broke an ascending support line from July, which in turn joins bearish MACD signals to hint at the quote’s further downside.
EUR/USD: Bears struggle below 1.1700 amid oversold RSI
EUR/USD bears take a breather around fresh monthly low. Euro seesaws around the monthly low near 1.1690 amid a sluggish start to Thursday’s Asian session. The currency major pair struggles to extend the Fed-led fall as RSI conditions turn oversold.
XLM bears to shake out bulls if $0.30 holds as resistance
XLM price is flirting with testing the $0.30 value area but faces a collection of Fibonacci and Ichimoku zones ahead. If bulls cannot breach and stay above $0.30, then XLM bears are likely to regain control and push XLM further south.
Fed Rate Policy Decision: The taper is coming, “soon”
Fed leaves fed funds rate, bond program unchanged as widely expected. The Fed held the base rate near zero, lowered its growth estimates and predicted higher inflation, but it was Powell’s insistence that a taper is coming that garnered the market attention.