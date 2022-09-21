- Fed hiked rates by 75bp in line with our expectations. While the updated dots now signal more aggressive hiking pace, Powell provided little in terms of new concrete guidance on future policy moves.
- We revise our Fed call and now expect two more 75bp hikes in the November and December meetings, which would end the hiking cycle at 4.25-4.50% by year-end.
- The statement came across as hawkish by the market, but the move reversed course during the press conference. We stick to our forecast EUR/USD to fall to 0.95 in 12M.
Fed hiked rates by 75bp in its September meeting as widely expected. The updated 'dot plot' sees Fed Funds Rate rising around 4.5%, confirming that Fed will continue hiking rates aggressively in the near-term, and in line with the recent market pricing.
Powell provided little in terms of new concrete policy signals. Fed remains data dependent, and focuses increasingly on the current economic momentum and labour markets. Labour demand remains very high in historical perspective despite the recession fears and seemingly permanent shift lower in the trend path of labour supply growth.
As Powell once again reiterated during press conference, Fed needs to continue tightening financial conditions in order to bring economy's aggregate demand back into equilibrium with the supply. The overheating is the most evident in the labour markets, where the constant rise in labour costs continues to create broad-based upward pressure on consumer prices.
As we wrote in Research US - Fed continues to guide US economy towards a recession, 1 September, the recent rebound in real purchasing power points toward a modest recovery in GDP during the H2 of 2022. The near-term positive outlook means that Fed will likely prefer continuing to frontload rate hikes in the coming meetings. Market is looking for another 75bp in the November meeting, 50bp in December and 25bp in early 2023.
We think Fed will prefer more aggressive path, and hike 75bp in both November and December meetings. We also continue to see risks tilted towards Fed maintaining financial conditions at restrictive levels for longer. Consequently, and as Powell also acknowledged, the chances of a 'soft landing' have declined. Our forecast would bring the Fed Funds target rate to 4.25-4.50% by the end of the year. In terms of broader market views, we stick to our forecast for EUR/USD to fall to 0.95 in 12M.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 0.9850 amid risk aversion
EUR/USD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 0.9850 in the early American session, erasing its daily gains on the way. The sharp decline witnessed in Wall Street's main indexes after the opening bell helps the dollar find demand and weigh on the pair.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.1300
The negative shift seen in risk sentiment provided a boost to the greenback in the early American session and dragged GBP/USD back below 1.1300. Earlier in the day, the Bank of England announced that it hiked its policy rate by 50 bps as expected.
Gold falls toward $1,670 amid rising US yields
Gold lost its traction and declined to the $1,670 area in the second half of the day on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 4% on the day near 3.7%, making it difficult for XAU/USD to hold its ground.
USD/JPY recovers above 142.00, stays deep in red
USD/JPY managed to erase a portion of its daily gains and climbed above 142.00 after having dropped to a fresh two-week low below 141.00 earlier in the day. Nevertheless, the pair is still down more than 1% on the day following Japan's intervention in the FX market.
Costco Earnings Preview: Can COST stock stop the drop?
COST reports earnings after the close on Thursday, and getting a handle on how it will look is difficult. The stock has outperformed the main indices this year. COST is down 13% so far in 2022. The indices are down at least 20%.