Fed Quick Analysis: Powell Put alive and kicking, three factors to boost stocks, down dollar

- The Federal Reserve has expressed its full support to the US economy via QE.
- Pledging to keep rates low also helps.
- Forecasts are less gloomy, also providing hope.
The bank has your back – that is the message from the Federal Reserve to investors. There are no signs of Fed fatigue – the commitment to support the economy remains strong and should boost stocks while dollar printing will likely keep the dollar down.
Here are three ways it is doing that:
1) Rates commitment
The dot plot is showing no changes in rates until at least 2022. While that also implies no full return to previous output by then, it provides a long horizon for investors to favor stocks over fixed income. There are very few dots in 2022 suggesting higher borrowing costs.
To put things into context, the Fed reduced rates three times in 2019 but did not fully reverse the hikes in 2018. It then slashed them to zero amid the coronavirus crisis. While President Trump wants "the gift" of negative rates – the Fed's long-term commitment is substantial.
2) QE at current levels or more
Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, has announced that the bank will continue buying bonds and Mortgage Based Securities "at least at the current pace."
This implies $4 billion per day at a minimum, allowing the government to spend without limits and support the economy. Moreover, the Washington-based institution has not put a time or quantity limit.
That is naturally positive for stocks, which have risen on the $3 trillion ballooning of the Fed's balance sheet. And it weighs on the dollar.
3) Gloomy forecasts, but it is all relative
The Fed's projections – or dot-plot – foresees an unemployment rate of 9.3% by year-end. While that is horrendous, it is significantly lower than the current 13.3% – and more psychologically significant – single digits.
The outlook for Gross Domestic Product growth is also downbeat in absolute terms – a fall of 6.5% and only a 5% bounce in 2021. That means the output will return to previous levels only 2022, but at least the downfall will not be that horrific.
Conclusion
The Fed may have been dovish, but it remains fully supportive of the economy, markets, and therefore, a downer to the safe-haven US dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trims Fed-led gains, still bullish around 0.7000
AUD/USD tries to settle around 0.7000 at the start of Thursday’s Asian session. The US central bank action, actually inaction, propelled the Aussie pair to refresh the multi-day high to 0.7065 before a few hours.
Gold: Fades upside momentum near multi-day top above $1,700
Gold prices seesaw around the highest in over a week. The yellow metal seems to trim the US Fed-led gains. A sustained break above 18-day-old falling trend line, MACD signals favor the buyers.
USD/JPY bears catch a breather close to 107.00 after Fed showdown
USD/JPY stabilizes after bouncing off 18-day low of 107.00. The pair slumped to the lowest since May 18 while testing 107.00 after the US central bank’s dovish appearance before a few hours. A light calendar could keep risk catalysts in focus.
What to trade when the Fed remains in cautious mode
The Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday highlighted how the US central bank will act as a crutch for the US economy for at least the next 2 years. The majority of the FOMC do not expect to see rates rise from 0% until 2022.
WTI moves higher as a golden cross and triangle pattern break appear on the intraday chart
Spot WTI has been pushing higher in the mid-US session following the FOMC rate decision and statement. The 30-minute chart below has thrown up some bullish technical signals including a holding cross on the moving averages.