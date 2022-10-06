Monday started with a risk-positive footing after the miss from the US ISM Manufacturing data. A miss across the board sent investors running to sell the USD, buy gold and silver (on USD weakness), and they also turned positive on stocks. Why? Bad data was seen as good news, since it meant the Fed may be less aggressive in hiking rates. At the time of writing the Non-Farm payroll will be eagerly anticipated. A miss there, with a headline below 200K, then investors will likely further anticipate a ‘Fed pivot’ and run ‘risk on’ again.
Other key events from the past week
Twitter: Musk Buys Twitter, Oct 05: Elon Musk has finally agreed to buy Twitter for $54.20 a share after months of wrangling and trying to avoid buying the company. Twitter says it intends to close the deal, so will we see gains for Twitter shares?
RBA: Hikes by 25bps, Oct 04: The RBA surprised markets with a 25 bps hike after Short Term Interest Rate Markets saw a 50% chance of a 50bps hike. The terminal rate expectations fell sharply lower post the meeting, so does that mean AUDNZD is selling ahead after the RBN kept a more hawkish stance?
USD: Mixed US ISM Data, Oct 03 & 05: The US ISM Manufacturing PMI was a miss, but the US Services PMI headline print showed strength. All focus is now on the NFP to see the chances of a Fed pivot! A big miss here and traders will likely turn ‘risk positive’ and buy stocks to end the week.
Key events for the coming week
USD: US inflation, Oct 13: Next week traders will be looking closely at the US core inflation print. If the core comes in below 6.2% y/y and the m/m below 0.4% then watch out for potential gains in gold and silver.
How will Twitter’s share prices react? Twitter has a seasonally weak period ahead.
USD: Retail sales, Oct 14: US retail sales will give markets a sense of how concerned the US consumer is feeling regarding coming interest rate hikes. They will also be looking at the US Michigan Consumer expectations on the same day. Register here for our free trading webinar to find out how to trade it.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggling around 0.6400 and at risk of piercing the year’s low
Disappointing Australian data and a deteriorated market mood weighed on AUD/USD, quickly approaching the 2022 low at 0.6362. RBA’s Financial Stability report coming up next.
EUR/USD extends decline sub-0.9800 as risk aversion intensifies
The American dollar maintains a strong upward momentum amid renewed inflation and recession concerns. EUR/USD further retreated after failing to regain parity mid-week.
Gold struggling to retain its bullish strength
XAUUSD shed some ground on Thursday, currently hovering around $1,713.00. The dollar has gathered momentum as Wall Street opened in the red, holding into negative territory at the time. Also, government bond yields resumed their advances and hold near fresh weekly highs.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: The next move could surprise us all
The crypto market displays mixed signals but hints that the bearish trend is not over yet. Adopting a get-in-get-out mentality may be the more favorable approach for investors looking to expose themselves to the market.
US September NFP Preview: Analyzing gold's reaction to NFP surprises Premium
Historically, how impactful has the US jobs report been on gold’s valuation? In this article, we present results from a study in which we analyzed the XAUUSD pair's reaction to the previous 26 NFP prints.