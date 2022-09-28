The Russian natural gas is now bubbling somewhere in the Baltic Sea, being wasted in front of the horrified eyes of hundreds of millions of Europeans suffering from a historical energy crisis.

The European natural gas prices jumped 17% yesterday, while crude oil gained 2.30% on news that Russia now wants OPEC+ to cut output as deadlines to implement Russian fuel bans approach.

Plus, if the escalation on the energy front is not enough, governments of the four Moscow-occupied areas of Ukraine have all declared victories in the referendums with, of course, an unprecedented majority of residents saying YES to joining Russia.

The mounting tensions with Ukraine and the spike in nat gas prices fuel the European inflation expectations, but in vain. The EURUSD is pushing lower against the US dollar as recession worries mount.

The pound remains under a decent selling pressure as the Bank of England (BoE) officials are pushing the can down a very steep road, saying that it’s more appropriate to wait 5 WEEKS before taking action.

Even the safe haven assets are out of action right now. The dollar-swissy is about to test parity, as gold pushes lower as the dollar extends rally, and US yields rise.

The Fed officials make sure no one breath. But it is well possible that after having wrongly insisted that inflation was ‘transitory’, the Federal Reserve (Fed) could now making a second Big Policy Mistake of tightening beyond-appropriate.