Fed maintains dovish stance, Apple (AAPL Stock) and Facebook (FB Stock) rise on earnings [Video]

- Overview of market sentiment & headlines in play at the EU open (00:00).
- Powell says Fed still a long way from withdrawing monetary support
(6:51).
- US earnings update including Apple, Facebook, Qualcomm, Ford (11:03).
- Main calendar highlights with focus on US Q1 Advanced GDP (14:18).
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.21 on USD bounce, German CPI, US GDP eyed
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.2100 following its run-up to a fresh high since late February. US dollar bounces off a two-month low after Biden sounds tough on China, Russia while urging Congress to pass the stimulus. Fed rejected tapering calls. German CPI, US Q1 GDP awaited.
GBP/USD drops from weekly highs near 1.3980 post-FOMC and Brexit final call
GBP/USD rose sharply after the FOMC decision, however, it lacked strength near 1.3980. The GBP took a breather after getting a final OK from the EU over Brexit. The US dollar attempts a comeback after President Biden’s address. US data in focus.
XAU/USD trades with modest losses below $1,780, US GDP awaited
Gold witnessed an intraday turnaround from one-week tops touched earlier this Thursday. A strong pickup in the US bond yields revived the USD demand and prompted fresh selling. The risk-on mood further contributed to the intraday fall ahead of the Advance US Q1 GDP.
Cardano eyes 13% drop before heading to swing highs
Cardano price shows a slowdown around a crucial supply barrier that ranges from $1.33 to $1.26. A 13% retracement to $1.14 would allow the buyers to purchase ADA at a discount for the next leg up.
Federal Reserve stays silent on taper timing after status quo FOMC
The US economy is improving by leaps and bounds. Covid cases are in steep decline. Payrolls added almost one million jobs in March. Layoffs dropped 200,000 in the last two weeks.. Help wanted signs are sprouting like spring crocuses.