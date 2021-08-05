- Summary of news in focus (00:00).
- Market sentiment at the European open (00:50).
- Review of Fed's Clarida comments & current division on tapering (1:59).
- What to expect from the Bank of England & market reactions (8:49).
- Australia and Japan still fighting a rise in COVID cases (15:37).
- Calendar highlights with US Jobless & Fed's Waller (16:08).
EUR/USD remains depressed below 1.1850 after the Fed's taper talk
EUR/USD is trading under 1.1850, hit by hawkish comments by the Fed's Clarida and Daly. The bank is nearing tapering its bond-buying scheme, a move that could happen this year. US jobless claims and a speech from the Fed's Waller are eyed.
GBP/USD flirts with 1.3900 ahead of the BOE's Super Thursday
GBP/USD is licking its wounds around 1.3900 ahead of the BOE’s Super Thursday rate decision in which it also releases new forecasts. Declining covid cases are supporting sterling while hawkish comments from the Fed's Clarida are boosting the dollar.
XAU/USD off highs, steady around $1810 ahead of BOE, US data
Gold price is trading almost unchanged on the day, unable to hold at higher levels, despite the latest pullback in the US dollar across the board. The cautious tone across the European markets fuelled the risk-off flows in the US Treasuries, downing the yields alongside the dollar.
75% of Ethereum nodes prepared for London hard fork as ETH price surges above $2,700
Around 75% of Etheruem nodes are prepared for the London hard fork. The highly anticipated upgrade is expected to occur on block 12,965,000 scheduled for August 5, following a slight delay. Ethereum price managed to slice above $2,700 for the first time since early June.
Bank of England Preview: Five reasons the doves are set to win Super Thursday
An epic battle between hawks and doves on Super Thursday? That is a dramatic way to view the Bank of England's upcoming rate decision – yet there are good reasons to expect doves to carry the day. That would send sterling down.