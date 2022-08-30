Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell is talking tough and warning of more interest rate pain to come. At the same time, Fed officials are now admitting that their sized-up rate hikes won't even be sufficient to tame the price inflation they have helped create.
That's because fiscal policy under the Joe Biden administration has gone off the rails.
Over the weekend, the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City released to the public a white paper titled “Inflation as a Fiscal Limit” for purposes of shifting more blame to elected officials.
The paper states that this year's inflation spike “could not have been averted by simply tightening monetary policy. The conquest of post-pandemic inflation requires mutually consistent monetary and fiscal policies to avoid stagflation.”
In other words, the Biden administration's expansionary fiscal policy is working at cross-purposes with the Fed's attempts to tighten monetary policy. The consequence will be economic stagflation.
It's a stunning critique given the source. Central bankers normally go out of their way to avoid commenting on fiscal policy for fear of getting involved in politics. But apparently they've become exasperated by the level of fiscal irresponsibility being implemented by Congress and the White House.
Barack Obama's former top economic advisor, Jason Furman, has decided he can no longer sit idly by while members of his own party run the country's finances into the ground.
He called Biden's unilateral move to forgive hundreds of billions of dollars in student loans “reckless.”
Student loan forgiveness was initially supposed to cost around $300 billion. But – surprise, surprise! – that number turned out to be grossly understated. The latest estimates show it will add at least $500 billion to the federal budget deficit.
As the national debt explodes at the same time as the Fed is hiking rates at its most aggressive pace in decades, the government faces a massive increase in debt servicing costs in the years ahead. Interest on the national debt is set to become the single largest component of the federal budget.
But instead of forcing Uncle Sam to tighten his belt, higher interest rates will only exacerbate the problem. Faced with rising interest costs, the Treasury Department will move to borrow even more money to avoid making cuts elsewhere.
As a consequence, rate hikes won't tame inflation. The Fed will have no choice but to continue enabling the government's spending spree by creating new currency and buying Treasuries in whatever amounts are necessary to keep federal finances afloat.
The authors of the Kansas City Fed's paper state that central bankers will be to get control over inflation “only when public debt can be successfully stabilized by credible future fiscal plans,”
Such plans aren't currently being made by elected officials. They are more interested in bribing voters ahead of the mid-term elections.
As for investors, they are stuck in a difficult place between the Fed's attempts to tighten and the Biden administration's inflationary spending schemes.
Jerome Powell and company are expected to serve up another punishing 75 basis-point rate hike in September. Powell admitted in comments at central bankers' Jackson Hole gathering last Friday that higher interest rates will “bring some pain to households and businesses.”
Investors who are betting on interest-rate sensitive bonds or stocks may also be in for some pain ahead. Stagflation erodes the real returns offered by fixed-income instruments and dampens the growth prospects for large corporations.
Few asset classes do well during periods when rates are rising and growth is slowing. But one asset class with very real potential to outperform is precious metals.
Gold and silver tend to shine when social mood dims and investors seek safe havens. So far this year, however, gold and silver have attracted little interest – at least among traders and investors in conventional financial markets.
Fed rate hikes have boosted the U.S. dollar's exchange rate on foreign currency markets. That, in turn, has triggered trading algorithms to sell gold and Wall Street cheerleaders to pooh-pooh it.
But this illusory dollar “strength” is only temporary. What isn't temporary is the depreciation of the Federal Reserve Note's purchasing power. History shows that the more value it loses, the more gold and silver prices will eventually readjust on the upside.
Money Metals Exchange and its staff do not act as personal investment advisors for any specific individual. Nor do we advocate the purchase or sale of any regulated security listed on any exchange for any specific individual. Readers and customers should be aware that, although our track record is excellent, investment markets have inherent risks and there can be no guarantee of future profits. Likewise, our past performance does not assure the same future. You are responsible for your investment decisions, and they should be made in consultation with your own advisors. By purchasing through Money Metals, you understand our company not responsible for any losses caused by your investment decisions, nor do we have any claim to any market gains you may enjoy. This Website is provided “as is,” and Money Metals disclaims all warranties (express or implied) and any and all responsibility or liability for the accuracy, legality, reliability, or availability of any content on the Website.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pressures the weekly low at 0.6840
The Australian dollar failed to retain early gains and trades near its weekly low at 0.6840, weighed by a dismal market mood as shown by falling high-yielding equities. Australian manufacturing indexes coming up next.
EURUSD comfortable above parity but making little progress
The EUR/USD pair advanced for a third consecutive day on Wednesday, now trading at around 1.0050. Overheating EU inflation and poor US employment-related figures undermined the market mood.
Gold close to confirming a long-term double top
Spot gold fell to a fresh monthly low of $1,709.61 a troy ounce, maintaining the red but off the mentioned low at the time being. The dollar surged throughout the first half of the day but lost steam following the release of tepid US employment-related data.
Bitcoin flaunts possible falling bullish wedge revival amid fears of decoupling from traditional markets
Bitcoin is up by 1.6% over the last 24 hours against a backdrop of 7.0% in cumulative losses across seven days. BTC is trying to arrest last week's downtrend, which saw its leg tag $19,543 on the downside.
Market selloff continues as ECB inflation hits new high
Declining oil prices have hurt the FTSE today, while record eurozone inflation comes in the face of a potential 75bp rate hike from the ECB.