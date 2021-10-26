Facebook (FB Stock) earnings and Tesla $4.2bln deal with Hertz [Video]

- Tesla up 12.7% yesterday after a new deal with Hertz (00:00).

- A comparison of Facebook vs Tesla share price (2:08).

- Review of Facebook's latest earnings (3:07).

- How mega-cap is performing YTD ahead of $MSFT $GOOGL earnings (6:34).

- China and US have candid talks on issues of concern (9:30).

- PBOC injects more liquidity overnight (10:20).

- Chinese property developer Modern Land misses payment (11:45).

- Moderna says COVID shot for younger kids had strong results (12:28).

- Update on Capitol Hill as Biden agenda progresses (14:24).

- Russia says that OPEC+ should stick to output pact at next meeting (15:11).

- Calendar events to look out for later today (16:39).