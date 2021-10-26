Facebook (FB Stock) earnings and Tesla $4.2bln deal with Hertz [Video]

- Tesla up 12.7% yesterday after a new deal with Hertz (00:00).
- A comparison of Facebook vs Tesla share price (2:08).
- Review of Facebook's latest earnings (3:07).
- How mega-cap is performing YTD ahead of $MSFT $GOOGL earnings (6:34).
- China and US have candid talks on issues of concern (9:30).
- PBOC injects more liquidity overnight (10:20).
- Chinese property developer Modern Land misses payment (11:45).
- Moderna says COVID shot for younger kids had strong results (12:28).
- Update on Capitol Hill as Biden agenda progresses (14:24).
- Russia says that OPEC+ should stick to output pact at next meeting (15:11).
- Calendar events to look out for later today (16:39).
Amplify Trading is a Limited company registered in England and Wales. Registered number 6798566. Registered address: 50 Bank Street, 3rd Floor, Canary Wharf, London, E24 5NS. Information or opinions provided by us should not be used for investment advice and do not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or other financial instruments. When making a decision about your investments, you should seek the advice of a professional financial adviser.
