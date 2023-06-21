Asia market update: Hang Seng again drops ~2% as CN stimulus continues to underwhelm; BOJ Minutes – business as usual; Quiet markets – perhaps waiting for US Fed Chair Powell House testimony tonight? Eyes also on UK Core CPI ahead of UK BOE rates.
General trend
- Following on from yesterday’s lesser than expected cut to China’s 5-yr LPR cut of 10bps (v 15bps expected) the Hang Seng opened down a further -1.5% at the open and kept dropping to over -2% an hour into trading; Largely mirroring a corresponding fall in the HSMPI (Mainland Property Index) as markets continue to wait for more meaningful stimulus measures.
- Alibaba opened 3.5% down following yesterday’s top management succession plan announcement.
- In Asia trading only the Nikkei could gain (+0.6%).
- Japan BOJ’s Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes for April (two decisions ago) delivered more of the “easy-monetary-policy-for-as-long-as-needed” theme, however in more detail they show that members are beginning to discuss the possibility that recent wage growth may be persistent.
- Next chance to examine this in detail will be Monday’s release of BOJ Summary of Opinions from the last MPM meeting on June 15.
- An interesting example of what China “de-risking” may look like in actuality: Today Korea reported June 1-20 Exports/Imports and within the figures were China exports -12.5% y/y, while US exports +18.4% y/y.
- The AUD/USD dropped even further overnight (>2% overall) since the release of yesterday’s more dovish than expected RBA Minutes. While AUD/USD has recovered some 40% of the drop during today’s session, Aussie 10-yr yields are down -5bps today.
- US Equity FUTs are slightly down.
- Fed futures currently price 74% chance for 25bps rate hike at July 26th's FOMC decision ahead of Powell's two-days testimony this week.
- Finally, tonight’s reading on UK Core CPI will be closely watched as last month Y/Y for Apr 6.8% v 6.2%e was the highest since early 1990s. To be followed the next day by UK BOE rate. decision.
Looking ahead
- This evening UK CPI.
- Wed night & Thu night– US Fed Chair Power House and then Senate testimonies.
- Thu UK BOE rate decision.
- Thu Jun 22 China, Hong Kong, Taiwan (Dragon Boat festival) – holiday, markets closed.
- Fri Jun 23 China, Taiwan (Dragon Boat festival) – holiday, markets closed.
- Fri JP CPI.
- Fri night US Prelim PMIs.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 early trading -0.2% at 3,340.
- Australia May Westpac Leading Index M/M: -0.27 v -0.03% prior.
- New Zealand Fin Min Robertson: Economic environment remains challenging - Parliamentary Committee Hearing.
- Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ): research results indicate that using surveyed inflation expectations in forecasting models can improve forecasts of inflation.
- Fonterra Global Dairy Trade Auction Dairy Trade price index: 0.0% (flat).
China/Hong Kong
- Shanghai Composite opens -0.3% at 3,230.
- Hang Seng opens -1.5% at 19,305.
- Hong Kong May CPI Composite Y/Y: 1.8% v 1.9%e [overnight update].
- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY145B in 7-day reverse repo; Net injects CNY143B v injects CNY180B prior.
- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1795 v 7.1596 prior (weakest CNY fix since Nov 29, 2022).
- China policy adviser Wang Huning [Politburo Standing Member] said to stress the need to revive consumption.
- China expected to see further rate cuts and RRR cuts this year - China Securities papers' front page news.
- China Fin Min: Confirms to extend purchase tax exemption on NEVs purchased between 2024-25; the tax exemption will reach CNY520B in 2024-2027.
- China Industry Ministry (MIIT) Vice Min Xin: Allow market mechanism to phase out uncompetitive car markers; to draft plans to push lithium mining.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opens -0.6% at 33,200.
- Bank of Japan (BOJ) Apr Minutes (two decisions ago): Sees no need to revise the conduct of Yield Curve Control (YCC) at this time.
- Japan BOJ Board Member Adachi: Inflation increasing faster than I expected; (For now) it is appropriate to continue monetary easing with YCC framework.
- Japan PM Kishida eyes Cabinet reshuffle as soon as summer – Nikkei.
- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].
South Korea
- Kospi opens -0.2% at 2,599.
- South Korea June 1-20th Day Exports Y/Y: +5.3% v -16.1% prior; Imports Y/Y: -11.2% v -15.3% prior.
- South Korea Fin Min Choo: Sees some positive signs in exports – press.
- Bank of Korea (BoK) Financial Stability Board Meeting Minutes: Real Estate-related financial stability risks are at manageable level.
Other Asia
- Taiwan May Export Orders Y/Y: -17.6% v -21.4%e (9th straight decline, but notes AI helped to perform better than expected); Expects June Export Orders -21.0% to -17.6% y/y.
- China MOFA: US has distorted its political promise to China - comments on US's Taiwan position.
- Philippines Pres Marcos: Now have coordination on fishing bans with China.
- Vietnam Central Bank (SBV) Dep Gov: Monetary policies of trading partners have huge impact on domestic policies and reserves; monetary policies to remain cautious, flexible to stabilize interest rates and inflation.
- Singapore Central Bank (MAS): Proposes Standards for Digital Money.
North America
- US May housing starts: 1.631M V 1.400ME; building permits: 1.491M V 1.425ME; Single family starts: +18.5% m/m, Single family permits: +4.8% m/m.
- Jun Philadelphia Fed Non-Manufacturing Regional Index: -16.6 v -16.0 prior; New Orders: -16.2 v +2.7 prior.
- (CN) US said to have tracked workers at Huawei and ZTE at suspected Chinese spy sites in Cuba – WSJ.
- (CN) China officials said to be planning Pres Xi and US Pres Biden meeting at the upcoming APEC summit in US in Nov 2023 - US financial press [overnight update].
- US Pres Biden comments at California fundraiser: Says that Pres Xi of China is in a situation where he wants a US relationship again; Calls Pres Xi a dictator.
Europe
- (EU) ECB’s Vujcic (Croatia, hawk): Core inflation pressures remain in Euro Zone.
- (LT) ECB's Simkus (Lithuania): Will not be surprised to see ECB raise rates in Sept.
- (EU) ECB’s Villeroy (France): Most of ECB rate-hike path is complete.
- (CN) China Premier Li Qiang: Ready to move forward with Germany; to continue dialogue and engagement - joint press conference with Chancellor Scholz.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +0.8%, ASX 200 -0.4%, Hang Seng -2.2%; Shanghai Composite -0.7% ; Kospi -0.8%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: flat; Nasdaq100 flat; Dax +0.2%; FTSE100 -0.2%.
- EUR 1.0911-1.0927 ; JPY 141.28-142.86 ; AUD 0.6777-0.6800 ; NZD 0.6158-0.6187.
- Gold -0.1% at $1,945/oz; Crude Oil +0.5% at $71.58/brl; Copper +0.4% at $3.8965/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD climbs toward 1.2800 on hot UK inflation
GBP/USD gained traction and advanced toward 1.2800 with the initial reaction to the UK inflation data, which showed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 8.7% on a yearly basis in May, matching April's increase and surpassing the market expectation of 8.4%.
EUR/USD consolidates above 1.0900, follows footprints of sideways USD Index
The EUR/USD pair is demonstrating a non-directional performance above the round-level support of 1.0900 in the Asian session. The major currency pair is following the footprints of the sideways US Dollar Index, which is expected to provide action after Fed chair Jerome Powell’s testimony.
Gold bears concentrate on $1,925 break and Fed Chair Powell
Gold Price remains on the back foot as bears prod $1,930 support confluence with eyes on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s bi-annual testimony. In doing so, the XAU/USD drops for the fourth consecutive day amid a firmer US Dollar and sour sentiment, mainly led by China.
Litecoin price could hit $100 on LTC halving in six weeks
Litecoin’s block rewards will slash from 12.5 LTC to 6.25 LTC after the third halving event. But Litecoin price continues to hover under $80, at the mercy of Bitcoin’s volatility.
Due up: Another hefty dose of “Fed speak”
China and Hong Kong stocks extended losses after the PBOC's policy measure likely fell short of expectations or even what was needed. And local markets are unlikely to get much relief if the tone in the US markets provides its usual lead-in to Asia.