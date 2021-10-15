Welcome to our weekly agenda, our briefing of all the key financial events globally. Stagflation concerns are mounting amid an ongoing rise in energy prices, and more signs that global supply shortages and increasingly in the UK also delivery disruptions, are acting as speed restrictions for major economies. The week ahead is expected to be a massive one from a data perspective as activity data, inflation and PMIs data will be the highlights for next week.

Housing Starts and Building Permits (USD, GMT 12:30) – Housing starts are expected to climb to a 1.630 mln pace in September from 1.615 mln in August and 1.554 mln in July, versus a 15-year high of 1.725 mln in March. Permits are expected to improve to 1.724 mln from 1.721 mln in August, versus a 15-year high of 1.883 mln in January.

RBA Minutes (AUD, GMT 00:30) – The RBA minutes should provide guidance as to whether the RBA members are actually prepared to maintain highly supportive monetary conditions to achieve a return to full employment in Australia and inflation consistent with the target. The RBA has maintained a cautiously optimistic take on the outlook, suggesting that the current set back is likely to be temporary.

Gross Domestic Product (CNY, GMT 02:00) – GDP is the economy’s most important figure. Q3’s GDP is expected to slowdown at 0.5% q/q from 1.3% q/q, and 5.2% y/y from 7.9% y/y.

PBoC Interest Rate Decision (CNY, GMT 01:30) –The People’s Bank of China injected 500 billion yuan ($77.6 billion) through its medium-term lending facility, matching the 500 billion yuan maturing today. Hence it seems that it is keeping the cash engine running and the interest rate unchanged for the 18th month in a row. In this meeting they should provide guidance on the next move in Loan Prime Rates.

Consumer Price Index (GBP, GMT 06:00) – UK inflation looks more long lasting, following a BoE survey indicating that inflation expectations at UK firms are rising. In September though Inflation is seen lower with overall inflation expected to stand at 2.9% y/y from 3.2% y/y.

Consumer Price Index and Core (EUR, GMT 09:00) – ECB officials are doing their best to keep inflation concerns and tapering fears at bay, by continuing to highlight the transitory factors that are driving headline inflation rates higher. Headline inflation rates in the Eurozone at the moment are at 3.4% y/y and it is anticipated to stay unchanged for September on the rise of monthly reading largely thanks to the impact of the rising energy price inflation and service price inflation.