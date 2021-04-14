The Dollar is on the way to make temporary recovery against the Euro in the next couple of hours. The recovery is based on technical correction. EURUSD trend in the mid-term period remains upward.
There are some key fundamental events that can move the market. The first one and most important is the U.S. Retail Sales for March. It is expecting a strong recovery up to 5.9% compared with -2.7% in the prior month. During the same time of Retail Sales release is expecting Initial Claims. The weekly number of people filing first-time claims for state unemployment insurance may drop to 700K compared to 744 prior month. For tomorrow morning Germany's Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices is expecting at the same level of 2.0%.
All these factors are not enough to support the Dollar at the end of this week and beginning of the new week. World-Signals expects to see EURUSD to test 1.20 and above.
In a support level we recommend to use the level of 1.1915.
You should be aware of the risks involved in the foreign exchange (FX) market. The material contained here must be used at your own risk. Said material is believed to be reliable, but neither www.World-Signals.com, nor any of its employees guarantee its accuracy or validity, nor are they responsible for any errors or omissions, which may have occurred. The forex, stock, gold and crude oil signals, analysis, and recommendations made by www.World-Signals.com, and any of its employees do not provide, imply, or otherwise constitute a guarantee of performance. All contents, signals, analysis and recommendations are based on data and sources believed to be reliable, but accuracy and completeness cannot be guaranteed. It should not be assumed that future results will be profitable or will equal past performance, real, indicated or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. The World-Signals website and material contained therein is not a solicitation to participate in the FX market. You understand and agree that World-Signals shall not be liable for any direct, indirect, incidental, special, or consequential damages, including but not limited to, damages for loss or profits, goodwill, use, data or other intangible losses. You agree not to reproduce, duplicate, copy, sell, resell or exploit for any commercial purposes, any portion of our services, or access to our services.
