The EURUSD pair rose slightly ahead of the latest European Central Bank (ECB) decision. The bank, which will conclude its meeting today, is expected to leave its deposit facility rate at -0.50%. For now, it is also expected to continue with its asset purchases. Analysts will be waiting for more information on the future pace of purchases and hints about when the bank will start tapering. Most importantly, Christine Lagarde will likely be asked about the recent policy change by the bank. The policy updated its inflation target to 2% from the previous “below or close to 2%.
Global stocks rebound continued on Wednesday as investors shrugged the latest information on the Delta variant. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 index rose by close to 0.80% in the US. Similarly, in Europe and Asia, indices like the DAX, FTSE 100, and Nikkei 225 rose by more than 0.50%. The rise is partly because investors expect the new wave of the virus to be less severe. It is also because of positive corporate earnings. Recent results from companies like Philip Morris, IBM, Goldman Sachs, and JP Morgan were positive. As such, investors expect that growth will rebound.
US stocks momentum faded in the futures market after Senate Republicans managed to block a $1 trillion infrastructure bill. 49 members voted for the bill, short of the 60 needed. Democrats were hoping to pass the $1 trillion bill followed by a $3.5 trillion anti-poverty bill that provides funds for childcare, education, and climate issues. Still, negotiations will go on and there is a possibility that the two sides will ultimately reach a deal. Stocks will today react to earnings by companies like Biogen. Abbott Laboratories, Newmont, and Fifth Third.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair rose slightly ahead of the upcoming ECB decision. It is trading at 1.1796, which is a few pips above this week’s low of 1.1752. On the hourly chart, the pair is between the descending channel. It has also moved above the 25-day moving average. Further, it seems to have formed a small bullish flag pattern while the signal and histogram of the MACD moved above the neutral level. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising as bulls target the upper side of the channel at 1.1830.
US30
The Dow Jones erased the losses made on Monday as stocks rebounded. It rose to $34,815, which was above this week’s low of $33,730. On the four-hour chart, the pair has formed a V-shaped recovery and moved to between the middle and upper part of the Bollinger Bands. The histogram of the MACD also moved above the central line. The index will likely have a pullback today as traders start taking a profit.
EUR/GBP
The EURGBP pair erased some of this week’s gains ahead of the ECB meeting. It declined from this week’s high of 0.8670 to the current level of 0.8600. It is also approaching the upper side of the descending channel. The Awesome oscillator and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) have also declined slightly. Therefore, the pair will likely re-enter the descending channel later today.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD awaits ECB to break monotony around 1.1800
EUR/USD is holding the higher ground, keeping its range around 1.1800 amid pre-ECB lull. Market sentiment remains upbeat amid US stimulus hopes, as traders shrug off covid concerns. The ECB is likely to stand pat on its monetary policy. The policy statement and Lagarde’s presser hold the key.
GBP/USD defends 1.3700 despite coronavirus, Brexit jitters
GBP/USD remains sidelined above 1.3700 following a rebound from a five-month low. The upbeat market mood weighs on the US dollar. EU rejects UK’s request to alter NI protocol. The UK reports a 50% weekly jump in virus-led deaths on a day.
Gold awaits acceptance below $1795 for further downside, ECB in focus
After peaking at $1814 in the Asian trading, gold price remained heavy for the most part of Wednesday, falling as low as $1795 before recapturing $1800 on closing. Daily technical setup continues to flag bearish risks for gold.
SafeMoon price needs to rally 14% to kick-start an uptrend
SafeMoon price is currently attempting to push toward the range low in hopes of reclaiming it. If successful, the bulls need to set up a higher high to trigger an uptrend. While not impossible, an ascent in the market value of SAFEMOON will likely face delays.
ECB Preview: Three reasons why Lagarde could hit the euro when it is down
Sell low, cover even lower – that could be the best strategy for trading the European Central Bank's upcoming decision with EUR/USD. While the common currency has been holding up better than some of its peers, this could be due to pre-ECB tensions rather than any material advantage.