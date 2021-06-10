The Canadian dollar remained in a tight range after the Bank of Canada interest rate decision. The bank left key interest rates at a historic low and maintained its bond purchases at C$3 billion every month. The Loonie held steady because this statement was in line with what analysts were expecting. The bank said that it expects the country’s economy to have a major comeback as global demand rises. The statement did not elaborate on measures to intervene to weaken the Loonie, which is at the highest level since September 2017.
Bitcoin held steady during the Asian and American sessions as traders focused on news from El Salvador. The Latin American country became the first in the world to accept Bitcoin as a legal tender. This means that people can use it to pay for items and file for taxes. They will also not be charged a tax for exchanging the US dollar to Bitcoin and vice versa. The coin also rose after it emerged that JBS paid $11 million in Bitcoin as ransom after last week’s hack. This means that the US could impose further regulations on ransomware and even cryptocurrencies.
The euro retreated ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) decision. The bank is expected to leave interest rates unchanged and possibly hint to when it will start slowing asset purchases. The news comes at a time when preliminary data shows that the Eurozone economy is having a strong recovery. In addition to the ECB decision, the next key mover will be the American inflation data. Analysts expect these numbers to show that the headline CPI rose by 4.7% while core CPI rise by 3.4% in May.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD declined from yesterday’s high of 1.2218 to 1.2168. On the three-hour chart, the pair managed to move below the upper side of the descending channel. It also moved below the 25-day moving average (MA). The RSI has moved from yesterday’s high of 61 to 48. It also formed an evening star pattern. Therefore, the pair will likely keep falling as bears target the lower side of the channel at 1.2100.
BTC/USD
BTCUSD rose to more than 36,000 after the decision from El Salvador. On the four-hour chart, the pair has moved close to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has risen to 60. It is slightly below the pink descending trendline and above the 25-day and 15-day moving averages. Therefore, the pair will remain in a bearish trend so long as it is below the descending trendline.
USD/JPY
The USD/PY pair rose slightly after the latest Japanese producer price index (PPI) data. On the four-hour chart, the pair moved above the lower line of the ascending channel. It is also slightly below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level while the signal and main lines of the MACD have made a bullish crossover. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising as bulls target the upper side of the channel.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks depressed below 1.2200 ahead of ECB, US inflation
EUR/USD remains on the back foot below 1.2200 ahead of a busy docket. The US dollar shrugs off weaker Treasury yields. The ECB eyed for economic outlook. The US CPI needs stronger-than-forecast print to keep the dollar afloat.
GBP/USD remains poised to drop below 1.4100, US CPI eyed
GBP/USD treads water above 1.4100 ahead of the London open. The US dollar remains steady and exerts pressure on the pair. Brexit concerns, Delta strain added to the British pound struggle. US inflation awaited.
Gold extends losses below $1,900 ahead of ECB, US inflation
Gold remains pressured for the third consecutive day below $1900 as sellers attack weekly bottom. US dollar trades firmer while Treasury yields nurse losses, as traders await the key US Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the European Central Bank (ECB) outcomes.
XLM price in search of foothold to advance 33%
XLM price saw a nice leg up as it rallied with the rest of the crypto market on Wednesday. However, the exhaustion of buying pressure seems apparent as red candlesticks evolve. Stellar could slide lower to tag an immediate support barrier or retest the recent swing low.
US CPI May Preview: Inflation angst is coming
When the Federal Reserve moved its price measurement to inflation averaging last September the governors were carefully insulating rate policy from this year’s expected acceleration in consumer costs.