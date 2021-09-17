On 4h chart of EURUSD we can see that price has turned lower in the last few days following that recovery from 1.1663 that we labeled as wave A/1, so current retracement is normal, ideally wave B/2 which is already made by three waves back to 61.8% so bulls may come back very soon., A daily close above 1.1840 will likely confirm a resumption of an uptrend back above 1.19.

EUR/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart

Technically EURUSD is moving higher from lower Bollinger band and RSI is forming bullish divergence on 4h chart, looks like recent corrections approaches the support.

EUR/USD 4h chart

