EURUSD is trying to wake up, with price now coming out of a wedge and also out of a channel which usually indicates for more upside. We assume pair can be headed up to 1.1950 -1.2000 area and maybe even higher later if rally will be acting impulsively.

However, any surprise with strong decline would be signal that bears are still in control.

EUR/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart

Finally, another ELLIOTT WAVE OPEN DOOR Event is here. See all of our charts FREE for 10 days. Join us at Elliot Wave Forecast!