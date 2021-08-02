EURUSD is trying to wake up, with price now coming out of a wedge and also out of a channel which usually indicates for more upside. We assume pair can be headed up to 1.1950 -1.2000 area and maybe even higher later if rally will be acting impulsively.
However, any surprise with strong decline would be signal that bears are still in control.
EUR/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart
