Yesterday's EUR/USD is the exact same day trade as today and an extremely rare event. Not one number to EUR/USD changes. Yesterday's EUR/USD bottom at 1.0321 broke to 1.0305 then traded 60 pips higher to 1.0365. Break bottom or top is free money granted by our central bank interest rate curves. Add extra lots to trades upon breaks at bottoms and tops.

Interest rate curves is what's traded every day as central banks transposed interest rates to exchange rates and exchange rates to interest rates. Both are the exact same but shown in 2 separate numbers.

Yield curve trades for much longer terms from 300 to 1000 ish pip targets. Yield and interest rate are two separate stories and two completely different numbers. Never both numbers will ever meet as both are separate financial instruments traded freely everyday.

A deeper explanation and many trade examples are located at btwomey.com.

Day trade duration is 2;30 to 10:00 am and imposed by central banks, specifically the ECB. A 10 am end time doesn't mean hold webinars at 8 and 9 am as nothing is left to trade. The best trades for profit already passed.

Today is Friday and especially weird for central banks to offer the exact same trade as Friday is the day for prices to head to the close to set up for next week's weekly trades. But this is where the 24 hour trade comes into full focus or the day trade within a day trade.

All week we dealt with EUR/USD traded in deep overbought while DXY from 105.05 target traded to 105.34 and remained deeply oversold all week.

EUR/USD as the exact same trade means GBP/USD is also the exact same trade as yesterday. The difference between EUR/USD and GBP/USD is the name and exchange rate number but both share the exact same trade operation. Both go up and both go down for the same amount of pips.

What changed since yesterday was AUD/USD, NZD/USD, USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY and slightly to USD/CAD.

1.0321,1.0334,1.0347,1.0328,1.0362,1.0407

Vs 1.0380,1.0387,1.0393,1.0400,1.0413,1.0420,1.0427.