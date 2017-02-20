EURUSD Analysis: Returns to 1.06 level

Pair's Outlook

The common European currency had retreated to the 1.06 level against the US Dollar on Monday morning. At that level the currency exchange rate managed to find support, as the 55-day SMA, which is located exactly at 1.06, is now also supported by the weekly PP at 1.0604. It is highly possible that the currency pair will surge during the session up to the monthly PP, which is located at 1.0650. The monthly PP, which previously failed to play a notable role, on Monday is strengthened by the 20-day SMA at 1.0654. Due to that reason it is unlikely that the resistance will be broken.