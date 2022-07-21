The European Central Bank increased its key rate by 50 points to 0.50%. This is more than average analyst forecasts, based mainly on old comments from Bank members. However, rumours of a more decisive move surfaced in the last few days when a period of silence was already in effect. This situation repeated what we saw before the last Fed meeting. The new "expectation management" techniques seem to be spreading fast.
Nevertheless, the euro's reaction to the rate hike shows that the market has not fully priced in the 50-point hike step. EURUSD is adding 0.65% after the announcement, rising to 1.0260.
The EURUSD pair is testing 2-week highs, returning to the upper boundary of this week's trading range and rejecting the negative vibe caused by the Italian political crisis and Prime Minister Draghi's resignation.
However, the current rebound in the euro is still far from the beginning of a recovery. The bulls will have to endure more diverse tests to confirm a full-fledged reversal in the pair.
Right now, the EURUSD growth looks like just a technical rebound after a long decline. It can be considered more significant after a substantial consolidation above 1.0350 (previous global and local lows). A pullback above the 50 SMA, which is near 1.0450, may seal the break-up of the bearish trend.
Amongst the significant fundamental obstacles to the appreciation of the single currency are the European economy, which is deeply mired in an energy crisis, and the extremely high debt/GDP ratios of some of the larger economies, which reduce the scope for fiscal stimulus.
Thus, there are many questions about the sustainability of EURO growth in the near term despite a seemingly decisive ECB rate hike.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.6900, struggling for direction
The AUD/USD pair trades positively around the 0.6900 figure, helped by a weaker greenback and modest gains across Wall Street. Firmer gold prices provide additional support ahead of critical growth-related figures.
EURUSD settles below 1.0200 after an unimpressive ECB
The EUR/USD trades just below the 1.0200 threshold, despite demand for the greenback receded. The European Central Bank pulled the trigger by 50 bps, but highlighted growth and inflation concerns. Easing US Treasury yields limited dollar’s gains.
Gold bears keeping XAUUSD in check
Gold recovered from a fresh 2022 low of $1,680.82 and now trades in the $1,711 price zone. The dollar shined after the ECB announced its monetary policy decision, which initially hit the greenback as policymakers hiked rates by 50 bps. However, the absence of clues about what’s coming up next discouraged bulls.
Tesla's impact on Bitcoin market value
Tesla has reportedly sold 75% of its BTC holdings as the company faced Q2 cashflow constrictions. The innovative electric-powered car company sold over $950 million worth of their Bitcoin holdings for an average price of $29,000.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!