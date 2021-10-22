The euro is trading quietly in the Friday session. Currently, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1636, up 0.10% on the day.
Manufacturing PMIs within expectations
German and eurozone Manufacturing PMIs for October continued to point to strong manufacturing activity. The German Manufacturing PMI came in at 58.2 and the eurozone release at 58.5. Both PMIs showed little movement from September, but were stronger than expected. Business activity slowed in both Germany and the eurozone, although it too remains in expansionary territory, as seen in the Services PMIs.
The PMIs may be in positive territory, but that of course is only part of the economic picture. The eurozone is clearly in a recovery phase, but growth has been affected by product shortages and supply chain disruptions. Businesses have had to deal with higher costs, which eventually make their way to the consumer and have resulted in higher inflation. The ECB has maintained that inflation is temporary, and unlike the Fed and the BoE, is not faced with surging inflation that may require interest rate hikes to wrestle under control.
At the same time, most major central banks are embarking on a tightening cycle, and the ECB may not be able to go it alone with an accommodative policy. If growth weakens and inflation gathers steam, ECB policy makers will have to consider scaling back the bank’s asset purchase programme.
In the US, positive data on Thursday, led by Initial Unemployment Claims, provided the dollar with a boost and also raised speculation about a Fed taper, which is widely expected before the end of the year. The dollar index continues to trade in a range between 93.50 and 94.00 and is at 93.69 in Europe. A drop below 93.50 could see the index fall to the 0.93 line.
EUR/USD technical
-
EUR/USD is testing resistance at 1.1640. Above, we find resistance at 1.1682.
-
On the downside, there are support levels at 1.1541 and 1.484.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains bid and approaches 1.1650 after US data
The persevering selling pressure in the greenback helps EUR/USD advancing to the area of daily highs near 1.1650 on Friday. The data from the US showed on Friday that the economic activity in the private sector continued to expand at a robust pace in early October.
GBP/USD treads water near 1.3800 after mixed UK data
GBP/USD came under bearish pressure in the early European session after the data from the UK showed an unexpected contraction in September Retail Sales. However, the British pound managed to pare its losses with the Markit PMI figures surpassing analysts' estimates.
GBP/USD treads water near 1.3800 after mixed UK data
GBP/USD came under bearish pressure in the early European session after the data from the UK showed an unexpected contraction in September Retail Sales. However, the British pound managed to pare its losses with the Markit PMI figures surpassing analysts' estimates.
Crypto bulls unfazed by flash crash
BTC closed more than 5% lower on the Thursday session, but buyers have stepped in to hold the Tenkan-Sen as support. ETH action shows that the recent rejection has caused some indecision. XRP does not have far to move to initiate a massive bullish breakout.
Apple talks over battery supplies for EV stall-Reuters
Apple (AAPL) is on a steady move higher ahead of results next week. We have had solid earnings from big names already such as Tesla (TSLA) and Netflix (NFLX), but Apple is the biggest one of all and will be the highlight of the earnings season for many.