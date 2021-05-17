-
‘Next Generation EU’ plays a crucial role in alleviating the risk of an asymmetric recovery and allows hard-hit countries in Southern Europe to support their economies while avoiding a significant rise in public debt levels.
-
The focus of Germany’s recovery plan lies on investments in digitalisation and climate protection, but the sums involved pale in comparison to the country’s substantial investment needs.
-
France’s recovery package represents a good mix of structural reforms and investments to future-proof the economy. Time will be of essence for President Macron in reaping the benefits of the economic revival plan, as his re-election chances in 2022 will crucially depend on it.
-
Italy’s recovery plan ticks all the right boxes and constitutes an ambitious overhaul of the economy. Especially untying the two Gordian knots of an inefficient public administration and opaque legal system will play a key role in whether EU funds can be absorbed and utilized effectively on the ground.
-
Spain’s recovery plan is among the best when it comes to the green transition and the clear focus on diversifying the economy away from (low productivity) services could raise potential growth.
Alleviating the risk of an asymmetric recovery
The ‘Next Generation EU’ (NGEU) post-coronavirus recovery fund of EUR 750bn represents not only an important milestone in European integration but also plays a crucial role in alleviating the risk of an asymmetric recovery between Northern and Southern Europe. For NGEU, the European Commission has been authorised to raise up to EUR750bn on the capital markets, which means the EU will become one of the largest issuers in Europe over the coming years in our view. To receive financial support from the fund, countries need to prepare national recovery and resilience plans, setting out their reform and investment agenda (with a minimum 37% of expenditures linked to green investments and 20% to digital investments). The Commission’s plans currently expect financial support to be fully committed by the end of 2023 and largely disbursed over the period from 2021 to 2024. The lastest EU Commission spring forecasts project an economic impact of approximately 1.2% of 2019 EU real GDP generated by the NGEU Recovery and Resilience Facility until 2022. Overall, we expect the largest boost from the NGEU funds to the euro area economy to materialize from 2022-2024 (see chart to the right).
The funds provided by NGEU lower the risk that fiscal support will be withdrawn prematurely at the national level, especially for countries that already face fiscal sustainability concerns. Although NGEU will not help the euro area recovery much in the short term, we see it as an important element of ‘bridge-financing’, supporting public investments at a time when some national fiscal initiatives might otherwise be scaled back. This is especially the case for hard-hit countries in Southern Europe, as the EU grant financing creates room for supporting their economies while avoiding a significant rise in public debt levels.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.2100 amid US dollar rebound
EUR/USD drops back towards 1.2100 amid the US dollar's corrective bounce ahead of the European open. Economic concerns over China and UN headlines weigh on the market mood. Fedspeak and geopolitical news in focus.
GBP/USD holds steady below 1.4100 mark amid USD strength
GBP/USD maintains a bearish tone below 1.4100 in the early European session. A modest rebound in the US dollar keeps the advance limited for the pair. The new COVID-19 variant might disrupt the UK's plans for easing restrictions.
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.2100 amid US dollar rebound
EUR/USD drops back towards 1.2100 amid the US dollar's corrective bounce ahead of the European open. Economic concerns over China and UN headlines weigh on the market mood. Fedspeak and geopolitical news in focus.
Dogecoin Price remains on track to hit new all-time highs at $1
Dogecoin price shows resilience as it treads the demand zone extending from $0.489 to $0.522. The 100 four-hour SMA at $0.504 coincides with this range and adds credence to a potential bounce. Clearing the $0.569 resistance will allow DOGE to skyrocket 75% to $1.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Don’t fight the Fed continues to be the narrative as data disappoints
Equity indices look set to close the week in positive mode despite poor retail sales data. Meme retail stocks roar back as Bitcoin struggles to hold 50,000. Big tech also sees flows as equity inflows continue for the 14th week.