EURJPY - Sentiment negative for this week

There is profit taking potential of course but I'd look for that to be capped near 120.86 with downside objectives of 118.73, 118.09 and 117.31. I would only regard a move above 121.56 as bullish.

Although signals for sentiment going into last week were unclear and move below 120.21 turned technical studies negative. This break only occurred on Friday after trading during the bulk of week saw trendless, muted, price action. But Friday’s decline confirmed an underlying negative tone, posted a 3rd down week in a row and, importantly, signalled that levels above the important 13 day mvg avg continue to attract sellers. A new low for the month would accelerate negative momentum but studies are assessed bearish for this week.

Any opinions, news, research, analysis, prices, trade recommendations or other information is provided as general market commentary and for educational purposes, and does not constitute investment advice. Any statements about profits or income, expressed or implied, do not represent a guarantee. Your actual trading may result in losses as no trading system is guaranteed. You accept full responsibilities for your actions, trades, profits or losses, and agree to hold 3CAnalysis.com and any authorized distributors of this information harmless in any and all ways. 3CAnalysis.com will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

Forex, Futures, Stock, and/or Options trading have large potential rewards, but also large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in the Forex, Futures, Stock, and/or Options markets. The information contained in these pages is neither a solicitation nor an offer to Buy/Sell Currencies, Futures, Stock, or Options. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those discussed.

Please also note that 3cAnalysis does not perform any regulated activities and does not report to any regulator.