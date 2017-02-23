EURJPY Planetary Harmonic Analysis Shows bearish Prognosis for next few days

EURJPY Daily Charts with reference to Planetary Harmonic Analysis shows

Market was in smooth up rally but bullish momentum was average. Occurrence of Direct Neptune support the bullish Rally and bullish momentum accelerated. Retrograde of mercury occurred at 123.346. Retrograde Mercury simply mean things going to reverse now. Important fact needed to note is Digital root of 123.346 is one. Wholeness and creation. Supporting Retrograde mercury for expected reversal of trend. After that Direct Mercury and Direct Uranus also occurred on same price zone declaring this zone a strong resistance zone . Same Level Retested on establishment of New Moon Midline. On occurrence of Moon Mercury Trine (A major aspect Price break down resistance zone. And proper down rally (Swing) confirm on establishment of Moon Mercury Sextile at price level 119.817.

Based on Planetary harmonic Analysis EURJPY Daily is under bearish pressure. And there are upcoming Moon Uranus Sextile (300 Degrees Major Aspect) New Moon Pluto Sextile ( A major aspect will increase market momentum. Right now market is under medium momentum flow.

Planetary Data

Tropical sign

Sun 5 Psc 01 IX (102%) +9|0 ruler of II

Moon 26 Cap 39 VI (95%) +5|-11 ruler of I Detriment

Mercury 25 Aqr 39 VIII (141%) +11|-9 ruler of XII

Venus 11 Ari 37 X (31%) +21|-7 ruler of XI Detriment

Mars 19 Ari 24 X (129%) +21|-2 ruler of X House

Jupiter 22 Lib 40 IV (-40%) +11|-10 ruler of VI

Saturn 26 Sgr 23 VI (94%) +11|-9 ruler of VII

Uranus 21 Ari 51 X (127%) +21|-5 ruler of VIII

Neptune 11 Psc 27 IX (177%) +13|-4 ruler of X House

Pluto 18 Cap 38 VI (161%) +16|-5 ruler of V

N. Pole 3 Vir 23 III

S. Pole 3 Psc 23 IX

Hiron 23 Psc 32 IX

Proserpina 21 Sco 13 V

Selena 14 Tau 11 XI

Lilith 1 Sgr 03 V

Auriga: Neptune

Almuten: Mars

Doryphoros: Mercury

Houses (Placidus)

Asc - 27 Cnc 02

II - 11 Leo 08

III - 29 Leo 06

IV - 24 Vir 51

V - 4 Sco 04

VI - 21 Sgr 59

VII - 27 Cap 02

VIII - 11 Aqr 08

IX - 29 Aqr 06

X - 24 Psc 51

XI - 4 Tau 04

XII - 21 Gem 59

Opposition Sun-N. Pole <178°22'>

Conjunction Sun-S. Pole <1°37'>

Quadrature Sun-Lilith <94°06'>

Quadrature Moon-Jupiter <93°59'>

Quadrature Moon-Uranus <85°16'>

Trine Mercury-Jupiter <123°01'>

Quadrature Mercury-Proserpina <94°27'>

Opposition Mars-Jupiter >176°44'<

Conjunction Mars-Uranus >2°29'<

Quadrature Mars-Pluto <90°46'>

Opposition Jupiter-Uranus >179°11'<

Quadrature Jupiter-Pluto >85°58'<

Trine Saturn-Uranus <115°28'>

Quadrature Saturn-Hiron <87°11'>

Quadrature Uranus-Pluto <93°13'>

Trine Pluto-Selena >115°32'<

Quadrature N. Pole-Lilith >87°48'<

Quadrature S. Pole-Lilith >92°28'<

Trine Hiron-Proserpina <122°22'>