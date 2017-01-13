EURGBP Forecast Poll 2017: Undecisive action foreseen in a politics-dominated cross

EURGBP Forecast Dot Plot Chart

EURGBP

EURGBP Forecast Poll 2017

Analyst 3 Months 6 Months 1 Year
Brad Gilbert 0,8300 0,7800 0,7300
David Cheetham 0,8250 0,8645 0,9130
Elliott Wave Forecast 0,8100 0,9100 1,0000
Growth Aces 0,8425 0,8527 0,8519
Haresh Menghani _ _ _
James Chen 0,8300 0,8100 0,7900
JFD Brokers _ _ _
Juan José del Valle _ _ _
Lukman Otunuga 0,8200 0,8000 0,8350
Mark de la Paz 0,8120 0,7800 0,7570
Markus Gabel 0,9270 0,8720 0,9800
Nenad Kerkez _ _ _
Przemyslaw Kwiecien 0,8260 0,8330 0,8110
Scott Barkley _ _ _
Thomas Light 0,8400 0,8300 0,8200
Valeria Bednarik 0,8800 0,9000 0,9400
Yohay Elam _ _ _
Medium Forecast 0,8402 0,8393 0,8571
Median Forecast 0,8300 0,8330 0,8350
Std-Deviation 0,0329 0,0428 0,0854
R-Coefficient 0,0396 0,0514 0,1023
Bullish 2 3 4
Sideways 2 2 2
Bearish 7 6 5
       

Featured Expert

Lukman Otunuga: "The EURGBP remains entangled in a fierce tug of war between Euro and Sterling weakness. Prices may fluctuate within a wide range this year as uncertainty in Europe and Brexit woes keep investors on edge. Technically on the weekly charts, the head and shoulders formation could open a path towards 0.8200"

EURGBP Bull Lines

Markus Gabel: "Actually valid uptrend, should keep valid"

EURGBP Bear Lines

Thomas Light: "Politics overbearance is front and centre. Constrained Euro fiscal policy could mean ECB easing policy remains for longer. Steeper yield curve helps UK"

