EURGBP Forecast Poll 2017: Undecisive action foreseen in a politics-dominated cross
|Analyst
|3 Months
|6 Months
|1 Year
|Brad Gilbert
|0,8300
|0,7800
|0,7300
|David Cheetham
|0,8250
|0,8645
|0,9130
|Elliott Wave Forecast
|0,8100
|0,9100
|1,0000
|Growth Aces
|0,8425
|0,8527
|0,8519
|Haresh Menghani
|_
|_
|_
|James Chen
|0,8300
|0,8100
|0,7900
|JFD Brokers
|_
|_
|_
|Juan José del Valle
|_
|_
|_
|Lukman Otunuga
|0,8200
|0,8000
|0,8350
|Mark de la Paz
|0,8120
|0,7800
|0,7570
|Markus Gabel
|0,9270
|0,8720
|0,9800
|Nenad Kerkez
|_
|_
|_
|Przemyslaw Kwiecien
|0,8260
|0,8330
|0,8110
|Scott Barkley
|_
|_
|_
|Thomas Light
|0,8400
|0,8300
|0,8200
|Valeria Bednarik
|0,8800
|0,9000
|0,9400
|Yohay Elam
|_
|_
|_
|Medium Forecast
|0,8402
|0,8393
|0,8571
|Median Forecast
|0,8300
|0,8330
|0,8350
|Std-Deviation
|0,0329
|0,0428
|0,0854
|R-Coefficient
|0,0396
|0,0514
|0,1023
|Bullish
|2
|3
|4
|Sideways
|2
|2
|2
|Bearish
|7
|6
|5
Featured Expert
Lukman Otunuga: "The EURGBP remains entangled in a fierce tug of war between Euro and Sterling weakness. Prices may fluctuate within a wide range this year as uncertainty in Europe and Brexit woes keep investors on edge. Technically on the weekly charts, the head and shoulders formation could open a path towards 0.8200"
EURGBP Bull Lines
Markus Gabel: "Actually valid uptrend, should keep valid"
EURGBP Bear Lines
Thomas Light: "Politics overbearance is front and centre. Constrained Euro fiscal policy could mean ECB easing policy remains for longer. Steeper yield curve helps UK"
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.