EURGBP is slow and sideways and trapped in big range when looking at monthly or weekly charts so ideally, pair is trapped in a very big complex consolidation, possibly even with a triangle now in Y. In triangle, each leg is made by three waves (A)-(B)-(C) and with current strong recovery back above important trendline, seems like a three-wave (A)-(B)-(C) decline within higher degree wave C is completed and new three-wave (A)-(B)-(C) rally within wave D underway. So, watch out for more upside now back towards 0.90 area, just be aware of short-term pullbacks.
