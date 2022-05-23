Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 1.0461, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1.0806.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1.0461, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1.0340.

Monthly Forecast, June 2022

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 1.0340, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1.0806 and 1.1186.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1.0340, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1.0119.