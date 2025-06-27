- Easing Middle East tensions overshadowed by Trump’s threat to fire Fed’s Powell.
- US employment and European inflation take centre stage in the upcoming days.
- EUR/USD holds to substantial gains, hinting at higher highs ahead.
The EUR/USD pair peaked at 1.1754 in the final week of June, its highest since September 2021. It settled around the 1.1720 area, preserving its positive momentum as Friday came to a close.
Middle East ceasefire
The US Dollar (USD) kicked off the week on a strong footing, soaring higher against most major rivals amid the escalation of the Middle East conflict. Over the weekend, the United States (US) launched a massive attack on Iranian uranium sites, with President Donald using social media to report they have “obliterated” the nuclear program. Tehran retaliated by launching missiles at US military bases in Qatar, fueling panic among market participants.
Late on Monday, however, President Trump announced a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, after roughly two weeks of back-and-forth missile attacks. Financial markets quickly turned optimistic despite the initial doubts about a potential truce. Still, as the conflict actually cooled, risk appetite prevailed. As a result, Crude Oil prices plunged, global stocks rallied, and the USD fell.
Federal Reserve’s Powell semi-annual testimony
The Greenback remained under pressure after Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell testified on monetary policy before Congress. In his semi-annual appearance, Chief Powell cooled down expectations for a rate cut in July amid uncertainty about the effect of tariffs on inflation. At the same time, Powell reiterated the economy remains solid, adding the US faces no recession. Finally, Powell noted that President Trump's demands for a rate cut have no impact on the Fed’s policy.
That triggered Trump’s rage. Following the NATO Heads of State and Government Summit in the Netherlands, he claimed: "We have no inflation. We have a tremendous economy. Hundreds of billions of dollars of tariff money is pouring in. Factories are being built," immediately announcing he is already looking for Powell’s replacement and adding "I think he is a very stupid person, actually," referring to the Fed’s Chair. Trump's comments further fueled the USD sell-off, resulting in EUR/USD reaching the 1.1740 price zone.
Further pressure on the USD came from the release of the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index on Friday. Annualized inflation in the US, as measured by the PCE, rose to 2.3% in May from 2.2% in April (revised from 2.1%), while core annual PCE ROSE 2.7% in the same period, surpassing the expected 2.6% increase. The EUR/USD pair reached the aforementioned multi-year high afterwards.
Growth and employment under scrutiny
US data released throughout the week was overall discouraging, as the Q1 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was confirmed at -0.5%, worse than the preliminary estimate of -0.2%. Additionally, the May Goods Trade Balance posted a larger-than-anticipated deficit of $96.6 billion. Also, the S&P preliminary estimate of the June Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) held within expansionary territory, but came in below the final May readings. The Composite PMI printed at 52.8 following the previous 53.
Across the pond, the Hamburg Commercial Bank (HCOB) released the Eurozone PMIs for the same month. The figures brought little surprise, as manufacturing output showed no progress, with the index resulting at 49.4, matching the previous reading, while the Services PMI posted 50.0 following the 49.7 from the previous month. The Composite PMI remained unchanged at 50.2.
In the upcoming days, the macroeconomic calendar will be a bit busier. Germany will release May Retail Sales and the preliminary estimate of the June Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) on Monday. The Eurozone will also release the HICP figures for the same period on Tuesday, followed by the US ISM Manufacturing PMI.
Throughout the week, the US will release various employment reports, including the JOLTS Job Openings, the ADP Employment Change, and Challenger job cuts, ahead of the June Nonfarm Payrolls report. The latter will be out on Thursday, as US markets will remain closed on Friday amid the celebration of American Independence Day. Also on Thursday, the country will release the ISM Services PMI.
The macroeconomic calendar includes different speeches from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde.
EUR/USD technical outlook
The weekly chart for the EUR/USD pair shows it is overbought, yet also that the risk remains skewed to the upside. Technical indicators maintain their firmly bullish slopes, although the Momentum indicator remains below its weekly peak. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator, however, aims north at around 73. At the same time, the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) heads north almost vertically above converging 100 and 200 SMAs, all of them way below the current level.
The daily chart for the EUR/USD pair shows it tested a bullish 20 SMA on Monday, before accelerating north. The pair is up for eight consecutive days, which means higher odds for an upcoming corrective decline, or at least some consolidation before the next directional movement. The same chart shows technical indicators have lost their bullish strength, but retain modest upward slopes well above their midlines, limiting the case for a steep corrective decline.
The former 2025 high in the 1.1630 comes as critical support, with losses below it opening the door for a test of the 1.1500 threshold, where buyers should defend the downside. Resistance comes at the 1.1900 mark, as the pair topped around it between July and September 2021. A clear break above it exposes the 1.2000 psychological threshold.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains near 1.1700 ahead of US data
EUR/USD is consolidating its latest upside near 1.1700 in European trading on Thursday. The US Dollar remains weak across the board as investors stay wary about the future of the Fed's independence in Trump's 2.0 era. The focus now shifts toward ECB-speak and mid-tier US data for fresh impetus.
GBP/USD stays firm above 1.3700, near fresh multi-year highs
GBP/USD holds its winning streak for the fourth successive session, trading above 1.3700 in the European session on Thursday. The pair hangs close to three-year highs amid sustained US Dollar weakness, in light of US President Trump's fresh attack on the Fed's credibility. US data and BoE-speak awaited.
Gold price retains its positive bias amid a broadly weaker USD; lacks bullish conviction
Gold price trades with a mild positive for the second straight day on Thursday, though it lacks follow-through and remains below the $3,350 level through the early European session. Reports that US President Donald Trump was considering replacing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell raised concerns over the future independence of the US central bank.
Bitcoin Cash targets 52-week high as on-chain data indicate room for growth
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is trading in the green by 2% at press time on Thursday, following a 6.39% price surge on Wednesday. Rising in a parallel channel pattern, BCH shows signs of increasing bullish momentum and nearing the $500 psychological level.
Could Iran block the Strait of Hormuz? Why Oil is on edge after US strikes
As the Israel-Iran conflict reaches new heights, an old threat is coming back to haunt the markets: that of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This narrow arm of the sea in the Persian Gulf, wedged between Iran to the north and the United Arab Emirates and Oman to the south, is much more than a simple sea passage.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.