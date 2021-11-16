Overview:
Watch the video for a summary of this week’s news releases, a review of the USD Index, and a complete top down analysis of the EURUSD.
EURUSD Weekly:
Weekly support at 1.1168, resistance at 1.1524.
Weekly chart is in a downtrend showing lower tops and bottoms. Price declined last week and closed below the 1.1500 level.
Long term weekly double top pattern remains in play, price projection target for the weekly double top pattern is 1.1165.
EURUSD Daily:
Daily support at 1.1168, resistance at 1.1513 and 1.1535.
Daily chart is in a downtrend showing lower tops and bottoms. Watch for price to rally back to the 1.1513 to 1.1535 weekly/daily resistance area.
Price failing at the 1.1513 to 1.1535 resistance area would present an ideal opportunity to sell for the next decline in line with the weekly double top pattern.
Long term price projection target for the weekly double top pattern remains at 1.1165.
EURUSD 4 Hour:
4 Hour resistance at 1.1433 and 1.1464.
Watch for price to rally back to either 1.1433 or 1.1464, 4 hour resistance.
Price failing at either 1.1433 or 1.1464 resistance would present an ideal opportunity to sell for the next decline in line with the weekly double top pattern.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: A weak rebound reveals a still strong bearish trend
Euro recovered some lost ground from the lowest level since July 2020 near 1.1260 and climbed to 1.1335 but then dropped back toward 1.1300. The combination of a stronger USD, a decline in equity prices and a slide of the euro against its main rivals favored the retreat.
GBP/USD extends rebound, closes in on 1.3500
GBP/USD gained traction in the early American session on Wednesday and started to push higher toward 1.3500. The modest dollar weakness and the stronger-than-expected inflation report from the UK help the pair gather bullish momentum.
XAU/USD bulls eager to end consolidation phase, critical drop in yields eyed
Is the correction over? That is the crucial question for gold bulls after the recent bounce. Buyers can be thankful for a drop in US Housing Starts – which came out at 1.52 million annualized vs. 1.58 million expected in October.
Ethereum price crash halted, but the point of max pain is yet to come
ETH price saw its uptrend grind to a halt on Tuesday as ETH price shed 10% of its value. During the rout, many bulls got stopped out of their long positions, and this saw an acceleration of buy-side demand declining.
WTI drops to fresh daily lows under $79.50 despite bullish inventory report
WTI has turned lower in recent trade, breaking out to fresh daily lows despite a bullish inventory report. The report has perhaps been interpreted as increasing the likelihood that the Biden administration taps the SPR.