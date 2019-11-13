EUR/USD: Trump-ed and may fall on the Fed, but oversold conditions cloud outlook

- EUR/USD has been extending its drops as President Trump threatened tariffs.
- Fed Chair Powell's testimony stands out today.
- Wednesday's four-hour chart is pointing to further falls.
"The long and winding road" That Beatles' song is perhaps the best representation of EUR/USD price action – which is slow, frustrating, but persistent and pays off the for those who are patient. And patience is also needed when trying to assess the state of US-Sino relations.
President Donald Trump threatened to slap China with new tariffs if a deal is not reached. His words are weighing on markets – which had expected the removal of duties, not new ones. On the other hand, he repeated his stance that China wants a deal "very badly."
Specifically for the euro, the president has also stated that the EU mistreats the US in several ways than are worse than China's – an ominous sign that that the administration may slap levies on German automobiles. A decision to delay such tariffs for another six months is awaited this week – but Trump's words trouble the common currency.
EUR/USD has extended its falls amid fears direct economic damage from falling exports to the US or indirect pain from weaker Chinese demand, as US levies weaken the economy of the Asian giant.
Fed in focus
The focus now shifts to the central bank. Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, will deliver an all-important testimony on Capitol Hill. The Fed recently signaled a long pause and a higher bar for raising rates than for cutting them.
However, recent economic indicators such as the jobs report, are pointing to improvement, and Powell may focus on that – potentially pushing the dollar higher. Comments trade uncertainty, growth, and inflation – with fresh figures due out ahead of his appearance – may all move markets.
See Powell Preview: Praising the economy and rebutting the President
US Core Consumer Price Index advanced to an annual level of 2.4% in September, but this is insufficient for the Federal Reserve to raise rates. Will underlying inflation continue rising?
See US CPI Preview: Inflation remains secondary to Fed policy
Back in the old continent, industrial output figures for September are set to show a slide – serving as a reminder of the continent's economic issues. Te primary release euro-zone release of the week is German Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for the third quarter. The report, due early on Thursday, will probably confirm a recession.
For today, trade headlines, US CPI, and Powell's testimony are set to dominate.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
EUR/USD has been sliding and touched the psychological level of 1.10 – a former quadruple top that has proved its strength as support. Is euro/dollar bottoming out? The Relative Strength Index on the four-hour chart is below 30 – reflecting oversold conditions and indicating a bounce.
Nevertheless, most recoveries in recent days have proved to be "dead cat bounces" – ephemeral rises, followed by fresh lows. The currency pair remains below the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages – a bearish sign.
Below 1.10, the next significant support line is only at 1.0940, which provided support in early October. It is followed by 1.0905, which was a swing low in late September, and finally by the 2019 trough of 1.0879.
Some resistance awaits at 1.1035, a stepping stone on the way down, and 1.1055, which capped it last week. Next, we find 1.1090, a double top, and 1.1110.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto 1.10 ahead of US inflation, Powell's testimony
EUR/USD is consolidating its losses above 1.10 as markets await US CPI and Fed Chair Powell's all-important testimony on Capitol Hill. Concerns about US-Sino relations weigh on markets.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.2850 after weak UK CPI, amid election speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850, as UK opinion polls are showing contradictory results. UK CPI fell to 1.5% in October, worse than expected and weighing on the pound.
USD/JPY: Market seeks for safety ahead of Powell
Equities are under pressure ahead of Powell and after a disappointing Trump’s speech. US inflation seen posting a modest advance in October, steady at 2.4% YoY. USD/JPY at weekly lows, decline to steepen on a break below 108.65.
US Dollar Index: further upside could test the 99.00 neighbourhood
The index keeps the march north unabated so far on Wednesday, surpassing recent tops at 98.40 and testing the vicinity of 98.50. The continuation of the upside impetus is expected to meet the next hurdle at the 99.00 mark ahead of 99.25 (October 8th peak).
Chairman Powell before Congress: Praising the economy and rebutting the President
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will repeat in Congress the monetary policy message he delivered after the October 30th FOMC meeting, the US economy is in a good place in the 11th year of the country’s longest expansion.