Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends decline toward 1.0500 after US data
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined toward 1.0500 in the second half of the day on Monday. After the data from the US showed that the ISM Manufacturing PMI came in better than expected in September, the US Dollar extended its rally and weighed on the pair.
GBP/USD falls below 1.2150 as USD rally continues
GBP/USD turned south and retreated to a fresh daily low below 1.2150 in the American session. The US Dollar continued to gather strength against its rivals after the better-than-expected ISM September Manufacturing PMI data and forced the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold falls to fresh multi-month lows below $1,830
Gold price turned south and dropped to its weakest level since early March below $1,830. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield gained traction on upbeat US PMI data and was last seen rising nearly 2% on the day above 4.6%, causing XAU/USD to stretch lower.
Week ahead: Fed speech and NFP likely to dictate crypto market moves this week
With the start of 2023’s fourth quarter, things are finally getting interesting in crypto. While the next 12 weeks are extremely important, let’s start by focusing on what to expect this week.
NIO contracts 2% as Tesla delivery decline weighs on EV sector
Nio (NIO) stock dropped 2.3% on Monday morning despite meeting its quarterly delivery target for the third quarter. Tesla's (TSLA) Q3 production and delivery decline is the culprit.