EUR/USD – USD/CAD
EURUSD hit our target & 500-week moving average resistance at 1.1970/80. We topped exactly here.
USDCAD bounced from the next target of 1.2470/60 to resistance again 1.2555/65.
Daily analysis
EURUSD topped 13 pips above important 500-week moving average resistance at1.1970/80. Shorts need stops above 1.2000. A break higher targets 1.2035/45.
Holding 1.1970/80 targets strong support at 1.1930/20. Watch for a low for the morning session. If we continue lower expect strong support at 1.1885/75. Watch for a low for the day. Longs need stops below 1.1860.
USDCAD strong resistance at 1.2550/60. Minor support at 1.2530/20 but below here can target re-targets 1.2470/60.
Strong resistance at 1.2550/60 & again at important 1-month trend line resistance at1.2610/20.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
