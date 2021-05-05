The EURUSD has formed a rooftop pattern and we could see a move to the downside. At this point we should be focused on selling the rallies.

The POC zone comes between 1.2060-1.2080. The rooftop pattern base is 1.1990. If the market makes a close below 1.1990 we could expect a downside continuational move towards 1.1953 and 1.1893. The market is bearish now and in my opinion it is either a breakout or a rejection from the POC zone.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

For more daily technical and wave analysis and updates, sign-up up to our ecs.LIVE channel.