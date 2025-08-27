EUR/USD managed to trim losses and end the day almost unchanged.

The US Dollar surrendered its initial strong advance, eventually receding marginally.

Markets’ attention now looks at US Q2 GDP data and weekly Initial Claims.

The Euro (EUR) bounced back on Wednesday, with EUR/USD reclaiming the 1.1640 zone after sliding to three-week lows near 1.1570 earlier in the day. The move came as the US Dollar (USD) lost some of its early strength, even with investors staying cautious over the Fed’s independence and the upcoming US data run.

Trade tensions cool, but tariffs still sting

Global trade worries have calmed for the moment. Washington and Beijing agreed to extend their truce by 90 days, with President Trump delaying tariff hikes until November 10 while China pledged reciprocal steps. Even so, tariffs remain steep at 30% on Chinese goods headed to the US and 10% in the other direction.

Meanwhile, the US and EU reached a compromise. Washington slapped a 15% tariff on most European imports, while Brussels agreed to scrap duties on US industrial goods and expand access for American farm and seafood exports. A cut to US tariffs on European cars is still possible, but only after new EU legislation clears the way.

French politics back in play

In Europe, the focus is squarely on France, where Prime Minister François Bayrou faces a September 8 confidence vote over his budget plan. Opposition parties from the far-right National Rally to the Greens and Socialists have already said they will not back him, leaving his minority government on shaky ground. If he loses, President Emmanuel Macron could appoint a new prime minister, keep Bayrou in a caretaker role, or even call a snap election.

Fed: Waiting for the data

The Federal Reserve (Fed) held rates steady at its last meeting, with Chair Jerome Powell striking a balanced tone. He warned of growing risks to the labor market while noting inflation has yet to return to target, keeping the door wide open for a rate cut as soon as next month. Investors are now laser-focused on the August Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) due September 5 and fresh inflation figures the following week to judge the Fed’s next move.

ECB: In no hurry

The European Central Bank (ECB), by contrast, is taking a calmer stance. President Christine Lagarde described eurozone growth as “solid, if a little better,” signaling no urgency to ease. Markets expect the ECB to hold rates steady well into 2025, with the first cut pencilled in for spring 2026.

Speculators add to bullish bets

Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed net long Euro positions rising to a three-week high near 118.7K contracts, while institutional shorts eased to a two-week low. Open interest also climbed for a second straight week, suggesting firmer conviction in positioning.

Technical landscape

EUR/USD is showing signs of life but remains stuck in consolidation. On the topside, resistance comes in at the August high of 1.1742 (August 22). Clearing that level could pave the way toward 1.1788 (July 24) and the 2025 ceiling at 1.1830 (July 1). A stronger push might even open the door to the September 2021 top at 1.1909, just shy of the 1.2000 psychological mark.

Interim support lies at the 100-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1.1502, ahead of the August low at 1.1391 (August 1) and the weekly base at 1.1210 (May 29).

Momentum indicators remain mixed: the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is holding just above 50, pointing to mild upside potential, but the Average Directional Index (ADX) sits below 11, underscoring the lack of a clear trend.

EUR/USD daily chart

Big picture

So far, EUR/USD looks set to remain in consolidation mode. A catalyst will be needed to break the range — whether that’s fresh guidance from the Fed or new trade headlines. Until then, the dollar is likely to retain the upper hand in setting the tone.