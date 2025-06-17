EUR/USD Current price: 1.1501
- US President Trump said he is not in the mood to negotiate, calls for a “real solution,” in the Middle East Conflict.
- The US Federal Reserve will announce its decision on monetary policy on Wednesday.
- EUR/USD pierces the 1.1500 mark, lower lows in sight in the near term.
The EUR/USD pair pierced the 1.1500 threshold in the mid-American afternoon, as comments from United States (US) President Donald Trump fueled risk aversion, triggering demand for safe-haven assets.
Trump posted on Truth Social that he was not in the mood to negotiate with Iran, adding he wants a “real” solution to the Middle East conflict between Iran and Israel. Even further, Trump claimed the US military has full control of the Iranian airspace, adding that US patience “is wearing thin.” As a result, the US Dollar (USD) surged against most of its major rivals.
Earlier in the day, the Euro (EUR) found near-term support on local data. Germany released the June ZEW, which showed Economic Sentiment improved to 47.5 from the previous 25.2, also better than the 35 expected. Economic Sentiment in the EU rose to 35.3 from the 11.6 posted in May. Finally, the assessment of the current situation index printed at -72, beating the expected -74 and improving from the previous -82.
Across the pond, the United States (US) released disappointing figures. May Retail Sales, which fell by 0.9% in the month, much worse than the previous -0.1% slide or the -0,7% expected. Additionally, Industrial Production in the same period was down by 0.2% against the 0.1% advance anticipated. Finally, Capacity Utilization stood at 77.4%, down from the 77.7% posted in April and missing the 77.7% expected.
Data triggered a short-lived USD downward spike, later overshadowed by resurgent risk aversion. As a result, EUR/USD fell below the 1.1500 mark, holding on to losses ahead of the Asian opening.
The focus will be on the Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy decision on Wednesday. The central bank is widely anticipated to keep rates on hold, while repeating uncertainty about tariffs is the main reason behind their decision. Also, officials will present a fresh Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), policymakers’ perspective on economic progress, inflation and employment. The document will likely shape investors’ sentiment, with the USD trading in consequence.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair trades roughly 100 pips below its Tuesday peak at 1.1581, and technical readings in the daily chart suggest it may extend its slide, although the bullish trend remains firm in the background. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart turned south, but remain above their midlines, limiting the odds for a steeper decline. At the same time, EUR/USD holds above all its moving averages, with the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) losing its upward strength but still heading north at around 1.1410. The 100 and 200 SMAs, in the meantime, remain far below the shorter one.
The near-term picture is bearish. The 4-hour chart shows the EUR/USD pair was unable to recover beyond a now bearish 20 SMA. Finally, the Momentum indicator heads nowhere below its 100 line, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator gains downward traction at around 43, anticipating lower lows ahead.
Support levels: 1.1485 1.1440 1.1410
Resistance levels: 1.1530 1.1580 1.1620
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to daily lows near 1.1460
EUR/USD now loses impulse and recedes to the area of daily troughs around 1.1460 as investors continue to assess the Fed’s decision to keep rates unchanged as well as the slightly hawkish message from Chief Powell at his press conference.
Gold loses the grip, breaks below $3,400
Gold now turns negative after breaching below the key $3,400 mark per troy ounce on Wednesday, all in response to the hawkish message from Chair Powell after the Fed’s steady hand at its gathering.
GBP/USD weakens further, confronts 1.3400
GBP/USD is currently under increasing selling pressure, testing the 1.3400 support level on Wednesday, amidst a robust recovery in the Greenback following the Fed's decision to maintain rates and Chief Powell's hawkish remarks during his press conference.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP defend key support on sixth day of Israel-Iran war, what to expect
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP are holding steady above key support levels. The top three cryptocurrencies have weathered the geopolitical tension and macroeconomic events of the past week.
In the Eurozone, inflation is also a monetary phenomenon
Monetary aggregates continue to be closely monitored by the European Central Bank (ECB), a sign that, despite the passage of time and the increasing complexity of financing circuits, quantitative theory remains relevant.