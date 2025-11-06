TRENDING:
EUR/USD
BoE Interest Rate
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

EUR/USD Price Forecast: US Dollar corrects lower

EUR/USD Price Forecast: US Dollar corrects lower
Valeria BednarikValeria BednarikFXStreet

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1529

  • Retail Sales in the Eurozone fell by 0.1% in September, missing expectations.
  • United States-based employers announced 153,074 jobs in October.
  • EUR/USD corrective advance could continue towards 1.1600.

The EUR/USD pair managed to recover some ground, trading as high as 1.1530 during European hours, holding nearby early in the American session. The US Dollar (USD) appears to be correcting lower after posting steady gains over the last few days, following the hawkish interest rate cut announced by the Federal Reserve (Fed).

In the meantime, the Euro (EUR) has a limited upward scope, as earlier in the day, Eurostat reported that Retail Sales in the EU fell by 0.1% MoM in September, worse than the 0.2% advance anticipated. The August figure was downwardly revised to -0.1%, while the September annualized figure printed at 1%, below the 1.6% posted in the previous month.

Across the pond, the United States' (US) October Challenger Job Cuts report showed that US-based employers announced 153,074 job cuts in October, up from the 55,597 cuts announced in October 2024, and higher than the 54,064 job cuts announced in September.

In addition to that, the macroeconomic calendar will feature speeches by multiple Federal Reserve (Fed) officials. Policymakers are unlikely to deliver shocking words, with a December interest rate cut in the US still in doubt.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

Chart Analysis EUR/USD

After finding buyers in the 1.1470 strong static support area, the EUR/USD pair is mildly positive in the near term. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is posting modest intraday gains, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator advancing through the 50 mid-line to 53.97, underscores improving buying interest. At the same time, the Momentum indicator has just turned positive, yet it turned flat within neutral levels, limiting the upward scope. At the same time, the pair recovered above a bearish 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) now at 1.1503, but remains below bearish 100 and 200 SMAs, also limiting the bullish potential.

The daily chart for EUR/USD shows that a bearish 20-day SMA extends its slide below the longer 100-day average, while still remaining above the 200-day one. The 20-day SMA stands at 1.1595, the 100-day SMA is directionless at 1.1665, and the 200-day SMA advances at 1.1335. This setup keeps the short-term bias tilted to the downside, even as the rising 200-day average underpins the broader backdrop; downside pressure is likely to persist while the pair remains capped beneath the 20- and 100-day SMAs. Finally, oscillators are mixed but not outright bearish: Momentum remains below its midline, signaling selling interest, but with waning downward velocity, while the RSI has recovered to 40, still below 50 yet edging higher.

(This content was partially created with the help of an AI tool)

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Sign In

Author

Valeria Bednarik

Valeria Bednarik was born and lives in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Her passion for math and numbers pushed her into studying economics in her younger years.

More from Valeria Bednarik
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD meets resistance near 1.1550

EUR/USD meets resistance near 1.1550

EUR/USD intensifies its daily recovery, revisiting the 1.1550 region on Thursday on the back of the intense and renewed correction in the US Dollar. In the meantime, concerns over the still lack of a deal to end the US government shutdown continue to weigh on the sentiment, while shrinking bets of a Fed rate cut in December appear to hold the buck’s downside for now.

GBP/USD climbs to fresh highs near 1.3140

GBP/USD climbs to fresh highs near 1.3140

GBP/USD now picks up further pace and advances to new daily peaks around 1.3140 at the end of the NA session on Thursday. Cable’s recovery comes on the back of further selling interest hurting the Greenback, while the hawkish tone from the BoE’s Bailey also underpins the firm performance of the British Pound.

Gold bounces off lows, retargets the $4,000 mark

Gold bounces off lows, retargets the $4,000 mark

Gold remains on a positive foot, coming back from earlier daily lows and refocusing on the key $4,000 mark per troy ounce. The yellow metal, in the meantime, trades with decent gains and adds to Wednesday’s uptick, always helped by the softer US Dollar and declining US Treasury yields across the board.

BoE leaves rates on hold, but door is ajar for a December cut

BoE leaves rates on hold, but door is ajar for a December cut

As expected, the Bank of England kept rates unchanged at 4% but the vote was close, 5-4 in favour of unchanged with Alan Taylor, Swathi Dhingra, Alan Taylor and Dave Ramsden all voting to reduce by 0.25%

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Risk appetite has not fully enjoyed the treats of a Fed rate cut, strong earnings and trade peace. Fedspeak, the US Supreme Court and US data could challenge the Dollar’s current strength. Aussie and Pound are on divergent paths as respective central banks meet next week.

Solana Price Forecast: SOL rebounds as retail demand resurfaces, ETFs hold steady

Solana Price Forecast: SOL rebounds as retail demand resurfaces, ETFs hold steady

Solana (SOL) trades above $160 at press time on Wednesday, holding steady after 4% rise on the previous day, underpinned by the broader market recovery. Corroborating with steady institutional demand, the retail demand is resurfacing, suggesting further gains for Solana. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers