EUR/USD resumed its decline, hitting new multi-week lows near 1.1550.

The US Dollar quickly reversed Wednesday’s drop and refocused on the upside.

US Retail Sales and weekly Claims add to the notion of a resilient economy.

The Euro (EUR) left behind its recent optimism against the US Dollar (USD), dragging EUR/USD well south of the 1.1600 support to hit fresh multi-week troughs on Thursday.

Trade tensions hem in the Euro

Even though the White House has delayed fresh tariff decisions until August 1, jitters over an escalating trade war have weighed heavily on the European currency.

Threats of 30% levies on EU goods, alongside announced 25% tariffs on Japanese and South Korean imports and a hefty 50% surcharge on copper, have fanned fears of a full‑blown confrontation, lending renewed strength to the dollar in recent sessions.

In a bid to defuse the standoff, EU trade chief Maroš Šefčovič travelled to Washington for talks with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

Central banks diverge

Minutes from June’s Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting revealed a policymaking body split between those urging immediate rate cuts and others calling for patience until the inflationary fallout from tariffs becomes clearer. The increase in the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) in June only reinforced Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s cautious stance; however, markets still anticipate some easing later this year, assuming that price pressures will prove to be temporary.

In contrast, the European Central Bank (ECB) has kept policy on hold, warning that further easing hinges on clear signs of faltering external demand. Its Deposit Facility Rate remains at 2.00% following an early‑June cut.

Bullish bets clash with rising commercial shorts

Positioning data through July 8 shows speculators piling into Euro longs: net long contracts jumped to their highest level since December 2023 at more than 120.5K, while institutional shorts climbed to multi-month highs around 177K. Overall open interest rose for a third straight week, touching roughly 806K contracts.

Technical outlook

On the upside, EUR/USD must clear its 2025 high of 1.1830 (July 1) before eyeing the June 2018 peak at 1.1852 (June 14).

On the downside, a break below July's base of 1.1556 (July 17) could lead to the transitory 55-day SMA at 1.1472, the weekly low at 1.1210 (May 29), and the May valley at 1.1064 (May 12), ultimately aiming for the psychologically pivotal 1.1000.

Momentum gauges have turned cautiously negative: the Relative Strength Index (RSI) eases below 47, while an Average Directional Index (ADX) near 25 still suggests the current move lacks strong conviction.

Looking ahead

With US tariff policy still in flux and the Fed‑ECB policy divide widening, the EUR may struggle to sustain its advance. Yet any clear signal of Fed moderation or signs of easing trade tensions could swiftly restore momentum to the single currency.