EUR/USD regained balance and came closer to the 1.1700 barrier on Tuesday.

The US Dollar traded with marked losses following mixed results from US CPI.

President Trump extended the US-China trade truce for an extra 90 days.

The Euro (EUR) shook off its sluggish start to the week on Tuesday, with EUR/USD powering higher to multi-day peaks, coming within touching distance of the key 1.1700 mark.

The rally was mirrored by a sharp pullback in the US Dollar (USD), which saw its recent two-day winning streak cut short after July’s US inflation data delivered a mixed picture. With markets still pricing in two potential Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts—likely in September and December—the US Dollar Index (DXY) slid steeply, testing two-week lows around the 98.00 zone.

Progress on the trade front lifted spirits

The US and China agreed to extend their trade truce for another 90 days on Monday, narrowly avoiding a fresh round of tariff hikes that had been due to take effect within hours.

Indeed, President Trump signed an executive order on Monday pushing the pause through to November 10, with Beijing quickly confirming it would follow suit. Under the extension, US tariffs on Chinese imports will stay at 30%, while China will maintain its 10% levy on American goods.

The news reinforces the recently signed US–EU accord—cutting most European export tariffs to 15% from a previously threatened 30%. Aerospace, semiconductor, and agricultural goods avoided the new duties, but steel and aluminium remain taxed at 50%. In return, Europe pledged to buy $750 billion worth of US energy, boost defence orders, and channel more than $600 billion into American investments.

Scepticism, however, was swift: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned the deal would squeeze an already fragile manufacturing sector, while French President Emmanuel Macron called it a “dark day” for the Continent.

Central banks: Cautious stance

The Fed kept policy unchanged at its latest meeting, with Chair Jerome Powell striking a guarded tone despite dissent from Governors Waller and Bowman.

In Frankfurt, ECB President Christine Lagarde described growth as “solid, if a little better”, but the money markets have already pushed expectations for a first rate cut to spring 2026.

Speculators lighten Euro exposure

Speculators cut net long positions to a five-week low near 116K contracts, while commercial players also trimmed net shorts to around 163.5K contracts, marking multi-week lows. Open interest fell to a four-week low of about 828.3K contracts, all according to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) report to August 5.

Levels to watch

Resistance stands at the weekly high of 1.1788 (July 24), ahead of the 2025 ceiling at 1.1830 (July 1). Further up comes the September 2021 peak at 1.1909 (September 3), just ahead of the psychological 1.2000 mark.

On the other hand, support begins at the August low of 1.1391 (August 1), underpinned by the interim 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), and prior to the weekly floor at 1.1210 (May 29).

In addition, momentum signals are mixed: the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has climbed to nearly 55, opening the door to extra upside impulse in the short term. However, the Average Directional Index (ADX) around 15 still suggests the trend need more juice.

EUR/USD daily chart

Outlook: Consolidation seems to be the name of the game

EUR/USD is likely to remain sidelined for now, unless the Fed surprises everybody with a sudden shift of its plans or trade tensions mitigate significantly. Meanwhile, the dynamics surrounding the Greenback should continue to dictate the direction of price movements.