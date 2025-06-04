- EUR/USD regained upside traction and reclaimed the area above 1.1400.
- The US Dollar retreated markedly on the back of trade jitters and soft US data.
- A 25 basis points rate cut by the ECB on Thursday is fully priced in.
The Euro (EUR) regained impulse as the US Dollar (USD) met another wave of selling orders on Wednesday. That said, EUR/USD faded Tuesday’s retracement, breaking above 1.1400 the figure to flirt with recent weekly peaks, maintaining the weekly bullish stance well and soundly.
The other side of the equation saw the US Dollar Index (DXY) staging a deep sell-off, once again breaching below the key support at 99.00, all along a drop to multi-week troughs in US yields across various maturity periods.
Trade tensions flare up again
Fresh trade concerns resurfaced after President Trump announced plans to double tariffs on steel and aluminium imports — from 25% to 50% — reigniting fears of a broader global trade conflict. The move, framed as retaliation for China allegedly backtracking on a minerals deal, kept the sentiment around the dollar depressed.
These new tariffs are set to kick in on Wednesday, coinciding with a push from Washington for renewed proposals in trade talks. Markets were already jittery amid speculation of similar tariff hikes on European goods.
In addition to trade concerns, demoralising figures from the US ADP Employment Change (+37K) and the ISM Services PMI (49.9), both reported for May, contributed to investors' preference for selling the buck.
Policy divergence back in the spotlight
As usual, diverging central bank paths are playing a major role in the FX space.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) left rates unchanged in May despite a cooling inflation backdrop, with meeting Minutes revealing internal divisions over how best to balance the Fed’s twin mandates of employment and price stability. As a result, market participants now expect that the next rate cut may occur in September.
The European Central Bank (ECB), meanwhile, is expected to lower its deposit rate by 25 basis points to 2.00% on Thursday. If that scenario materialises, many investors might anticipate a pause by the central bank for the rest of the year, as officials may want to more precisely gauge the impact of US tariffs on both European and global economies.
Sentiment shifting in EUR favour
Positioning data from the latest CFTC report shows that speculators are becoming more optimistic about the single currency. Indeed, net longs rose to two-week peaks around 79.5K contracts, while commercial traders increased their hedging via net shorts. In addition, open interest climbed to nearly 760.5K contracts, the highest since December 2023.
Technical picture: Bulls still have the edge
EUR/USD continues to hold comfortably above its 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1.0817, suggesting the broader uptrend remains intact.
Key resistance levels lie at the YTD high of 1.1572 (April 21), followed by the 1.1600 round level and the October 2021 peak at 1.1692 (October 28).
Support comes in at the temporary 55-day SMA at 1.1192, with further downside guarded by the May low at 1.1064 (May 12). A break below the key 1.1000 milestone would open the door to a potential test of the 200-day SMA.
Momentum signals remain mixed. The Average Directional Index (ADX) near 18 suggests waning trend strength, but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) near 59 still points to decent bullish momentum.
EUR/USD daily chart
Looking ahead
The docket on June 5 brings German Factory Orders and the HCOB Construction PMI, along with eurozone HCOB Construction PMI and Producer Prices. On 6 June, Germany’s Balance of Trade figures will be released, followed by eurozone Retail Sales, the Unemployment Rate, and the final Q1 GDP Growth Rate.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Stuck in a range
AUD/USD managed to regain balance, quickly leave behind Tuesday’s pullback and reclaimed the key 0.6500 barrier on Wednesday, always in response to the marked retracement in the US Dollar, which succumbed to renewed trade jitters and poor results from fundamentals.
EUR/USD: The hunt for 1.1500 and above
EUR/USD picked up renewed upside impulse and surpassed the key 1.1400 hurdle once again on Wednesday. The decent recovery in the European currency followed the strong pullback in the Greenback as market participants assessed softer-than-expected US data and trade fears. On Thursday, the ECB is broadly anticipated to lower its policy rates.
Gold gearing up for another leg north
Gold prices are now gathering traction and rise past the $3,380 mark per troy ounce on the back of further losses in the US Dollar, while a fresh bout of trade effervescence lent extra support to the precious metal.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP tests critical support as Webus files $300M XRP treasury with the SEC
Ripple’s (XRP) price has stalled after testing resistance at $2.27. The token hovers at around $2.24 at the time of writing on Wednesday, amid lethargic sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.
AUD/USD: Stuck in a range
AUD/USD managed to regain balance, quickly leave behind Tuesday’s pullback and reclaimed the key 0.6500 barrier on Wednesday, always in response to the marked retracement in the US Dollar, which succumbed to renewed trade jitters and poor results from fundamentals.