EUR/USD Price Forecast: Pre-Fed consolidation in the pipeline

EUR/USD is sticking to a soft downside bias on turnaround Tuesday, sliding back toward the key 1.1600 area and marking fresh multi-day lows. It’s also testing the 55-day SMA from above, adding a bit of technical tension to the move.

The pullback lines up neatly with a stronger US Dollar (USD). The US Dollar Index (DXY) has climbed to fresh five-day highs near 99.30, even teasing its own 200-day SMA.

On top of that, US Treasury yields are bouncing higher across various time frames, all ahead of Wednesday’s eagerly awaited quarter-point cut from the Federal Reserve (Fed).

Washington avoids shutdown chaos, for now

The US government may be up and running again after a 43-day shutdown, but let’s not pretend the drama is over. Lawmakers only kicked the can to January 30, keeping the next showdown firmly in sight.

The finger-pointing hasn’t cooled either. Democrats say the standoff highlighted soaring healthcare insurance costs affecting roughly 24 million Americans. Republicans argue the shutdown was pointless and harmful, delaying benefits and missing pay cheques, while the national debt charges toward $38 trillion and keeps expanding by roughly $1.8 trillion per year.

In other words, they bought time, not peace.

Fed outlook: A cut now, but the messaging matters more

The Fed delivered a 25 basis point cut in late October and restarted some modest Treasury purchases to smooth out funding markets. That puts the Fed Funds Target Range (FFTR) at 3.75%–4.00% following a 10–2 vote.

But Chair Jerome Powell was quick to stress: this isn’t the start of aggressive easing. The Committee is split, and December is no guaranteed follow-up cut.

Markets still see a high chance, around 88%, of another rate reduction on Wednesday, with a total of roughly 75 basis points of easing forecast by end-2026. Even so, the tone could come across surprisingly hawkish, considering inflation’s stickiness, a labour market that hasn’t cracked, and GDP figures that keep coming in firmer than expected.

Traders will pore over the updated Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), but major surprises aren’t the consensus.

ECB: No rush to act

Across the Atlantic, the European Central Bank (ECB) has gone into steady-hands mode. Policymakers held rates at 2.00% for a third straight meeting on October 30.

Inflation is stabilising, growth is roughly on track, and after 200 basis points of cuts already delivered this year, there’s simply no urgency to tweak policy further.

President Christine Lagarde noted that global risks have cooled somewhat — including around US-China relations, but uncertainty remains high.

The latest ECB Accounts also showed broad internal agreement: don’t touch the policy dial just yet.

Markets mostly agree, as they see a steady hold on December 18 as the comfortable base case.

Tech corner

EUR/USD has met a tough upside barrier around 1.1680 for now, triggering a mild correction afterwards.

Once spot clears its December ceiling of 1.1681 (December 4), it could then open the door to a potential visit to the weekly peak at 1.1728 (October 17), before the October top at 1.1778 (October 1).

In the opposite direction, there is an immediate contention at the weekly trough at 1.1491 (November 21). The loss of this region could spark a move toward the key 200-day SMA at 1.1472, closely followed by the November floor at 1.1468 (November 5). Down from here sits the August low at 1.1391 (August 1) ahead of the weekly base at 1.1210 (May 29) and the May valley at 1.1064 (May 12).

In the meantime, the pair’s positive outlook appears to be losing some of its shine: The Relative Strength Index (RSI) recedes to around 53, paving the way for a further deeper retracement, while the Average Directional Index (ADX) above 14 suggests a trend that still lacks muscle.

EUR/USD daily chart

Big picture: Outlook still positive, but without conviction

EUR/USD is still technically leaning upward, but the vibe is far from enthusiastic. Until the Fed delivers more clarity on just how far and fast it plans to ease, or Eurozone growth shows a pulse, rallies are likely to stay modest.

For now, the pair remains mostly a passenger to US data and policy headlines.