- EUR/USD extends the upside bolstered by an upbeat ECB.
- The resumption of the bullish move initially targets 1.1965.
EUR/USD extends its march north to the upper-1.1800s bolstered by an improvement in the sentiment surrounding the European currency after the ECB event on Thursday.
In fact, recent gains in the single currency appeared somewhat “justified” in the latest message from the ECB after its President C.Lagarde suggested that markets should not overreact to the recent appreciation of the exchange rate. These comments from Lagarde practically dissipated any concerns regarding the strength of the euro, particularly in response to comments from ECB’s P.Lane last week.
While market participants are expected to continue digesting the ECB event, several ECB-speakers are due to speak at the end of the week, keeping the attention well on the euro at the same time. On the USD-side, investors will closely follow the release of the CPI figures for the month of August later in the NA session.
Near-term Technical Outlook
The continuation of the bullish impetus around EUR/USD could see the pair initially revisiting the August’s peak at 1.1965 ahead of another attempt to test the so far 2020 tops beyond 1.20 the figure (September 1). The RSI is navigating the 55-60 band, so there is enough room for the pair to attempt a move higher without entering into the overbought territory. On the downside, if recent lows in the mid-1.1700s are cleared on a convincing fashion, then the key contention area around 1.1700 could be exposed.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds below 1.1850 post US data
The EUR/USD pair surged to an intraday high of 1.1873 but trimmed early gains with US data. Core inflation came in at 1.7%, higher than expected in August. Wall Street’s sour tone keeps the pair under pressure.
GBP/USD struggles with 1.2800 on persistent dollar’s demand
GBP/USD is set to close the week at its lowest since late July, now piercing the 1.2800 figure as the greenback remains strong, while Brexit jitters hurt Pound.
XAU/USD remains confined in a range around $1950 area
Gold remains confined in a narrow trading range, around the $1950 region. The price action now seemed to constitute the formation of a bearish triangle. Sustained weakness below $1900 is needed to confirm the negative outlook.
Crypto market as a compressed spring, ready to shoot
The technical analysis reveals that major coins are ready to exit their range-bound patterns. Bitcoin needs to regain ground above $10.500 for sustainable growth. XRP/USD will follow the lead once the market comes into motion.
WTI clings to daily gains above the $37.00 mark
Prices of the WTI are trading on a choppy fashion, alternating gains with losses around the $37.00 mark per barrel at the end of the week.