- EUR/USD came under strong downside pressure and threatened 1.0400.
- The US Dollar gather further pace and advanced to multi-day highs.
- President Trump added an extra 10% on imports from China.
EUR/USD continued its weekly retracement on Thursday, coming under heightened pressure and putting the key 1.0400 support to the test, on the back of the strong bid bias in the US Dollar (USD).
Against that, the US Dollar Index (DXY) reclaimed the 107.00 hurdle and above, reaching new six-day highs amid a modest bounce in US and German yields.
The Greenback’s price action reflected ongoing anxiety about US tariffs, as well as renewed questions about the health of the US economy following weaker results from fundamentals in past days.
Mounting tariff tensions
Markets stayed on edge Thursday due to concerns over further tariff announcements, especially after President Donald Trump reiterated that tariffs on US imports from Canada and Mexico will proceed as scheduled, that is, on March 4. In addition, Trump announced an extra 10% on levies on Chinese goods.
Tariffs can influence currency markets in different ways. If they push inflation higher, the Federal Reserve (Fed) may keep monetary policy tighter for longer, which could lift the USD.
On the other hand, a slowdown in economic activity from increased trade barriers during a protracted time might lead the Fed to adopt a more dovish stance.
Furthermore, any move to impose tariffs on EU goods could weigh on the Euro (EUR) and drag EUR/USD lower.
All eyes on monetary policymakers
The Federal Reserve recently kept its policy rate steady at 4.25%–4.50%, citing robust US growth, stable inflation, and a strong labour market. In his congressional testimony, Fed Chair Jerome Powell emphasised that it is too early to consider cutting rates, pointing to persistent inflationary pressures and employment figures as key drivers of Fed policy. His views has been reinforced by subsequent opinions from Fed rate setters.
In addition, Minutes from the latest FOMC meeting echoed this sentiment, noting that ongoing trade disputes could further boost consumer prices, complicating the inflation outlook and making the Fed cautious about any near-term policy changes.
In Europe, the European Central Bank (ECB) lowered its main rate by 25 basis points in a bid to support sluggish growth in the eurozone.
ECB President Christine Lagarde rejected calls for a larger 50-basis-point cut, choosing instead to remain data-dependent. Despite lingering trade uncertainties, she expressed confidence that inflation would reach the ECB’s target by 2025, suggesting that any further easing will be gradual.
Earlier in the week, Governing Council member Isabel Schnabel (hawk) raised doubts about whether the ECB’s 2.75% deposit rate is effectively slowing the eurozone economy, while Joachim Nagel (hawk) offered a more optimistic view of inflation. Both officials left the door open for further rate cuts if inflation edges down to 2% this year.
Technical levels to watch
If EUR/USD extends its gains, the next resistance is near the monthly peak of 1.0528 (February 26), just ahead of the YTD high of 1.0532 (January 27), a region underpinned by the interim 100-day Simple Moving Average. Further up comes the 1.0572 Fibonacci retracement of the September-January drop, and then the December 2024 high of 1.0629.
On the downside, initial support appears at the weekly lows of 1.0399 (February 27), and 1.0282 (February 10), ahead of the February low of 1.0209 (February 3), and finally the 2025 bottom of 1.0176 (January 13).
Technical indicators paint a mixed picture. While the Relative Strength Index (RSI) near 48 points to weakening bullish momentum, the Average Directional Index (ADX) near 13 suggests an overall weak trend.
EUR/USD daily chart
Clouded view of the near term
For the moment, EUR/USD is swayed by shifting trade policies, contrasting central bank moves, weak eurozone growth, and evolving political developments in Germany. Unless there is more clarity on tariffs or clearer guidance from the Fed and ECB, the pair may remain in a range until these key risk factors become clearer.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD met initial contention around 1.0400
EUR/USD added to Wednesday’s pullback and retreated markedly to the area just below the 1.0400 support in response to the continuation of the strong rebound in the US Dollar amid tariff jitters and pre-PCE caution.
GBP/USD keeps its offered bias around 1.2630 on USD buying
Following the lead of other risk-sensitive currencies, GBP/USD is giving way to renewed buying pressure on the Greenback, keeping the trade around 1.2630 ahead of remarks from Fed policymakers and President Trump.
Gold under pressure around fresh weekly lows
Gold prices resume their downtrend and revisit two-week lows in the sub-$2,880 zone per ounce troy following the improved tone in the US Dollar, higher yields and further tariff narrative.
Litecoin Price Prediction: Whales spotted moving 84 million LTC amid Trump-fuelled market dip
Litecoin price surged 24% in the last 24 hours, defying bearish sentiment across the broader crypto markets. With institutions accumulating LTC ahead of a potential ETF launch, bears could struggle to force a near-term reversal below $120.
February inflation: Sharp drop expected in France, stability in the rest of the Eurozone
Inflation has probably eased in February, particularly in France due to the marked cut in the regulated electricity price. However, this overall movement masks divergent trends. Although disinflation is becoming more widespread, prices continue to rise rapidly in services, in France as well as elsewhere in the Eurozone.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.