EUR/USD regained some composure and rebounded modestly.

The US Dollar extended its upside momentum to new two-month highs.

Investors’ attention now shifts to the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls.

The Euro managed to trigger a humble rebound on Thursday, partially recouping ground lost vs. the US Dollar (USD) in the past few sessions.

That said, EUR/USD briefly tested the 1.1400 neighbourhood, just to regain traction afterwards and attempt a move to the 1.1460 zone, always against the backdrop of the still unabated march north in the Greenback.

US Dollar buoyed by tariffs and growth

The newly unveiled US–EU trade framework gave the US Dollar a fresh jolt. The agreement imposes a 15% tariff on most EU exports to the US—higher than the 10% rate in place since April, but far less severe than the 30% initially threatened. Sensitive sectors such as aerospace, semiconductors, chemicals, and selected agricultural products were spared, while steel and aluminium remain subject to 50% levies.

In return, the EU committed to purchasing $750 billion of US energy, ramping up defence procurement from American firms, and pledging over $600 billion in direct investment in the US economy.

Reinforcing USD optimism, ADP payrolls surprised the upside with a 104K gain, while flash GDP pointed to 3.0% annualised growth in Q2—outpacing forecasts and reinforcing the narrative of US economic resilience. In the meantime, the latest US data showed a firm labour market, while inflation tracked by the PCE ticked higher in June.

But Europe pushes back

Not everyone on the Continent is cheering the latest trade accord: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned the tariff hike would weigh on already fragile industrial output, while French President Emmanuel Macron slammed the pact as “a dark day” for Europe—underscoring growing unease about the long-term costs of the deal.

Central banks hold the line

Both the Fed and ECB kept rates steady this week.

At the Fed, the hawkish tone from Chair Jerome Powell collided with dissents from Governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman, all adding to the steady uncertainty over the future path of US rates. In addition, Powell gave little away, signalling no rush to ease amid persistent inflation risks.

Across the Atlantic, ECB President Christine Lagarde struck a more optimistic tone, describing eurozone growth as “solid, if not a little bit better.” Markets have since rolled back expectations for a rate cut this autumn, pushing bets out to spring 2026.

Speculative positions shift

CFTC data through July 22 showed a notable unwind in speculative EUR positions. Speculative net longs were trimmed to around 125.5K contracts—the lowest in two weeks—while institutional net shorts fell to roughly 177.7K. Furthermore, open interest rose for a fifth straight week, nearing 843.5K contracts, pointing to sustained market engagement.

Charts to watch

For bulls to regain control, EUR/USD would need to retake the 2025 high of 1.1830 (July 1) and then challenge the September 2021 peak at 1.1909, with the psychological 1.2000 mark looming beyond.

On the other hand, initial support sits at the July low of 1.1401 (July 31), then the provisional 100-day SMA at 1.1355, and the weekly base of 1.1210 (May 29).

The momentum indicators are displaying conflicting signals: the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has risen above 34, indicating potential further decline, while an Average Directional Index (ADX) reading close to 24 indicates the current trend is gaining momentum.

EURUSD daily chart

Outlook: more drift than direction

Unless the Fed signals a clear dovish pivot or trade tensions de-escalate meaningfully, EUR/USD is expected to remain at the mercy of US Dollar dynamic. For now, the path of least resistance continues to favour the Greenback.

